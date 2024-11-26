NFC East Standings: Where do Commanders Stand Amid Three-Game Skid?
The Washington Commanders, again, have been defeated. Chalk them up for three straight losses now, with the last two having come against NFC East opponents. Most recently, they hosted the Dallas Cowboys, which posed a great opportunity to bounce back.
Dan Quinn's former team rolled into the city and took down the Commanders 34-26, though. The Cowboys still remain in third place in the division, though the real implication in the contest is that the division title is becoming out of reach for Washington.
The Philadelphia Eagles, who recently took down the Commanders as well, lead the division with a 9-2 record. They are 2.5 games ahead of Washington, and they seem to be a top team in the NFC as a whole. They should finish the season strong.
Here are the updated NFC East standings:
- Philadelphia Eagles (9-2)
- Washington Commanders (7-5)
- Dallas Cowboys (4-7)
- New York Giants (2-9)
At this point, the Commanders are vying for an at-large bid to the playoffs with one of the three available playoff spots for non-division title winners. They're currently in the playoff picture in the wild-card race.
Jayden Daniels' squad getting a playoff berth in his rookie season would be quite impressive, and it'd bode well for Quinn's future as the head coach of the club. Given their 4-13 record a season ago, a playoff bid in any capacity would be huge.
