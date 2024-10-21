Commanders' Jayden Daniels Gets Injury Update
The Washington Commanders won 40-7 against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, but also earned themselves a new entry on the injury report as Jayden Daniels left the game with bruised ribs.
Coach Dan Quinn said in his Monday press conference that Daniels will be "week-to-week" and his injury will be monitored as the team gets ready for their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.
“We’re hopeful he can play [Sunday] but also make sure we take every precautionary step,” Quinn said.
Daniels took some tough hits in the first quarter that saw him leave the game early. He did not return to the field but did appear without pads later in the game appearing to be in good spirits.
The Commanders had a 10-0 lead when backup Marcus Mariota entered the game for him, and the team looked strong with him under center, hardly skipping a beat.
The Commanders need Daniels to be healthy for the long haul, so having him miss a little time in the middle of the season and taking that precaution could prove to be the right move in the long run.
If Daniels can't go this weekend, Mariota will get the nod with the Commanders, where he will look to make his first start since he played with the Atlanta Falcons back in 2022.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Zach Ertz Scores Touchdown To Cap Dominate First Half For Commanders
• Commanders QB Embraces the Challenges of the Media Attention
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever
• Marcus Mariota Details What's Next For Commanders After Jayden Daniels Injury