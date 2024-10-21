Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels Gets Injury Update

Jayden Daniels left the Washington Commanders' Week 7 game with a rib injury.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on from the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on from the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders won 40-7 against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, but also earned themselves a new entry on the injury report as Jayden Daniels left the game with bruised ribs.

Coach Dan Quinn said in his Monday press conference that Daniels will be "week-to-week" and his injury will be monitored as the team gets ready for their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

“We’re hopeful he can play [Sunday] but also make sure we take every precautionary step,” Quinn said.

Daniels took some tough hits in the first quarter that saw him leave the game early. He did not return to the field but did appear without pads later in the game appearing to be in good spirits.

The Commanders had a 10-0 lead when backup Marcus Mariota entered the game for him, and the team looked strong with him under center, hardly skipping a beat.

The Commanders need Daniels to be healthy for the long haul, so having him miss a little time in the middle of the season and taking that precaution could prove to be the right move in the long run.

If Daniels can't go this weekend, Mariota will get the nod with the Commanders, where he will look to make his first start since he played with the Atlanta Falcons back in 2022.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

 Zach Ertz Scores Touchdown To Cap Dominate First Half For Commanders

• Commanders QB Embraces the Challenges of the Media Attention

• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever

• Marcus Mariota Details What's Next For Commanders After Jayden Daniels Injury

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News