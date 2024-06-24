NFL 'Bold Prediction' Bodes Well For Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders could be in for a turnaround after a solid offseason and changes all around the franchise.
No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels might just be at the center of the Commanders' turnaround, too. He's got elite potential as a dual-threat quarterback and Washington hopes for him to be a franchise talent under center.
Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr made 100 predictions for the upcoming NFL season. His fifth prediction included the Commanders, claiming Daniels will win Offensive Rookie of the Year. This comes as a shock, given the weight of having Caleb Williams as a rookie in the league -- the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
READ MORE: Are the Cowboys Preparing for Washington Commanders-Like Overhaul?
"The Washington Commanders’ quarterback has a veteran offensive line and receiving corps, plus a veteran running back to get him out of trouble. Schematically, I would hand the rookie QB advantage to Caleb Williams in Chicago, where the Shane Waldron offense will scheme up a lot of open looks for him," Orr wrote. "However, Daniels is going to make a lot of plays with his legs and fare well against a schedule that is not too difficult when it comes to defensive opponents."
Comparing offensive coordinators is unique. Alongside having a veteran offense around him, Daniels also happens to be coached by Kliff Kingsbury, who has seen a bit of everything as a football coach, including being the head coach of dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray with the Arizona Cardinals.
Kingsbury gets to coach another dual-threat quarterback, this time with more experience under his belt and a chance to do things correct from the jump.
Daniels is primed for a strong first season, and the keys to a Commanders' turnaround are in his hands as an impressive first NFL campaign could do wonders for the franchise.
READ MORE: Terry McLaurin: Similarities in Commanders Jayden Daniels and Texans C.J. Stroud
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.