Could Commanders' new stadium deal hit a pregame snag?
The Washington Commanders need a new home, but beyond that, not much is certain about where exactly it will be.
While Maryland seems to be bracing to lose the ability to host Commanders home games in the next five or so years, Washington D.C. has only grown as the odds-on favorite to welcome the team back to the Nation's Capital.
Washington has historic ties backing the effort to return to D.C.–including managing partner Josh Harris' own childhood memories of catching games at RFK Stadium–but it has a potentially major problem that doesn't even have to do with how The District handles hosting the actual games.
"A WUSA9 investigation reveals that despite Mayor Muriel Bowser's vision for a new NFL stadium as the anchor of redevelopment plans, the available space and proposed parking availability would likely not accommodate the tailgating culture that many fans consider essential to their gameday experience," Eric Flack of WUSA9, the CBS affiliate in Washington D.C., reported this week.
The reason for this is because, due to the relatively limited amount of space after you account for the new stadium itself, Mayor Bowser says parking garages would likely be used in lieu of traditional flat, open, parking. This would present safety issues that would then lead to tailgating being all but banned, and potentially even banned.
To some, it is a major issue. To others, not as much. For Harris, whose approach has been fan-friendly from the beginning, it is more than a non-issue. The question now is, is it big enough an issue to prevent a return home for the Commanders?
