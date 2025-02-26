Alabama LB could be the ideal pick for the Commanders in the NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft coming up, the Washington Commanders are holding the 29th overall pick, which could be key to their future. One player who stands out as a potential game-changer is Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
If he’s still available when the Commanders pick, taking him could be a smart move that fits well with head coach Dan Quinn’s defensive plan.
During a preview of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network’s lead draft analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, was asked, “If Jihaad Campbell is still around, why would it be a great idea to take him at that 29th spot?”
The answer lies in Campbell’s versatility. His ability to play both inside and outside linebacker, combined with excellent speed and instincts, makes him a real threat on the field. But what really makes him stand out is his ability to blitz—whether he’s covering a receiver or rushing the quarterback.
In Quinn’s defensive system, Campbell could fill several roles. He’s quick and powerful enough to contribute right away as a linebacker, but also has the pass-rushing ability to step in as an edge rusher in certain situations.
If used right, Campbell could become a double-digit sack guy, all while playing solid run defense and coverage. That kind of versatility makes him a great fit for Washington at No. 29.
For the Commanders, landing a player like Campbell could be a big win. His ability to impact all areas of the defense, plus his potential under Quinn, makes him an ideal choice. As the draft gets closer, all eyes will be on how Alabama’s top players perform in the pre-draft process.
If Campbell is still available when Washington picks, the Commanders could end up with one of the best value picks in the first round.
READ MORE: Report: Commanders looking to trade two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Top wide receivers to watch for at the NFL Combine for the Commanders
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency