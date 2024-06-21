Poise and Confidence Standing Out Early About Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
There's not really a question about whether or not Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will start for his new NFL team, the question is about when.
Well, whenever that happens he'll be the latest starter to play with Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin, and could even make it an even dozen if Marcus Mariota starts the season - not that we're hoping that happens per se.
Regardless of when it happens, if Daniels continues on his current trajectory there's a good chance he might be the best starting quarterback McLaurin has had in Washington and it's not just his athletic talent that indicates that.
"I think the first thing that stood out to me about Jayden Daniels is the poise," McLaurin said during a recent appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. "By the time the rookies got there, we pretty much had four or five installs in and I think coach (Kliff) Kingsbury did a great job of trying to integrate everybody at the same time. So when the rookies got there, we started from ground one, but it seemed like he knew the entire offense when we got there. He's in there calling the huddles through the walkthroughs. He's in there calling the plays and he's extremely confident and it is a testament to his preparation and his studying that he did on his own. But also I just think the kid loves ball and he has a good feel for the game. So I think he really came in with the right mindset and energy and guys are already gravitating to him."
When the Commanders had multiple quarterbacks in for pre-draft visits, along with several other non-quarterback players, there was plenty of criticism. There was also a remark by assistant general manager Lance Newmark that made it seem one of the quarterbacks had a little more gravitational pull than the others.
Now, we don't know if that was Daniels to this day, but the fact that he's earning the respect and is liked by his teammates isn't something to be thrown away as a nonsensical factor here.
In fact, McLaurin says it's all about connecting, when trying to be a successful receiver and quarterback duo.
"I think with any line of work that you're in, it's still about the people. It's still about the connection. It's still about getting to know one another, the person that you're going to be going to work with or in our case, you're going to battle," McLaurin said. "He has to be able to trust I'm going to be where I'm going to be when he needs me to be there. I'm going to be on the spot. I'm not going to cut my depth short. I'm not going to fade away on an in-cut and let the (defensive back) undercut me. He has to trust that I'm going to do my job and I have to trust that he's going to do his. And I think that really starts when you get to know someone because you get to learn what they're about."
McLaurin says the trust between he and potentially his 11th starting quarterback is already growing. That professional conversations that need to be had without the burden of ego are being had, and that the steps toward becoming a successful duo are being taken.
