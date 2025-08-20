Projected Brian Robinson Jr. trade to Bears gives Commanders big win
The Washington Commanders could be big winners in a projected trade scenario that ships running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton laid out a proposal in which Chicago would get Robinson, while Washington would receive a 2026 fourth-round pick and guard Ryan Bates.
On paper, it’s the kind of deal that helps both sides, but the Commanders may walk away with the bigger haul.
Why the Bears Would Make the Deal
“As the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator between 2022 and 2024, Bears head coach Ben Johnson built his offense around a robust ground attack. He inherited a roster with D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson as a backfield duo, but Chicago could make a move for a player who’s familiar with running backs coach Eric Bieniemy.”
That connection is key. Robinson played under Bieniemy when he was Washington’s offensive coordinator in 2023. While Bieniemy wasn’t known for leaning heavily on the run, he still helped showcase Robinson’s versatility.
“In 2023, Bieniemy was the Commanders' offensive coordinator. Though he didn’t make a strong commitment to the run game, his offense allowed Robinson to display his pass-catching ability. The bruising 6’1”, 225-pound tailback logged career highs across multiple receiving categories.”
For Chicago, the timing makes sense. Johnson is currently sidelined with a foot injury, and even if it’s minor, the Bears may not feel comfortable relying on him as their No. 2 back. Swift has also battled injuries throughout his career, and while rookie Kyle Monangai has earned praise from GM Ryan Poles, it’s a stretch to expect a seventh-rounder to immediately carry a big role. Robinson gives them insurance and a proven starter who knows Bieniemy’s coaching style.
Why the Commanders Win Big
From Washington’s perspective, the proposed return is what makes this deal intriguing. The Commanders would add a 2026 fourth-round pick, giving GM Adam Peters more draft flexibility down the road. But perhaps more importantly, they’d also get Ryan Bates, a versatile interior lineman who can start at guard.
“In return for Robinson, the Commanders should inquire about Bates, who was acquired by the Bears before they hired Johnson and his coaching staff. The versatile interior offensive lineman could start at left guard over Brandon Coleman, who’s moving inside from left tackle.”
That’s a big plus for a team determined to build a sturdy line in front of Jayden Daniels. With Laremy Tunsil at left tackle and first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. on the right side, adding Bates would give Washington even more stability.
It’s only a projected deal, but it’s the kind of scenario that feels like a win-win. Chicago would shore up its backfield, and Washington would continue to build around its young quarterback. If a trade like this comes together, the Commanders might end up feeling like the biggest winners.
