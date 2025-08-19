The Commanders made another move to protect Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders made another move to add to their offensive line today.
The Commanders signed veteran tackle George Fant after bringing him in for a workout last week, the team announced. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the visit went well, and both sides stayed in contact before agreeing to terms on a deal.
Fant, who checks in at 6’5” and 315 pounds, is 33 years old and brings plenty of experience to the offensive line room for Washington.
A Versatile Veteran
He entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks and has since played key snaps as both a starter and a swing tackle. At this stage of his career, he isn’t a long-term building block, but his experience and versatility could make him a valuable piece.
For the Commanders, the offensive line overhaul has been one of the biggest priorities of the offseason. The left tackle spot is locked down by Laremy Tunsil after Washington pulled off a major trade to acquire him. On the other side, first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. is expected to start at right tackle, giving the unit a mix of proven star power and young upside. Adding Fant into the mix gives Washington depth and competition at both tackle spots.
A Race Against the Clock
The timing of the signing is also key. Fant has just one week to prove himself before final roster cutdowns on August 26 at 4 p.m. ET. That means coaches will get a quick look at what he still has left and whether he can stick as a swing tackle option. Even if he isn’t penciled in as a starter, his veteran presence could be helpful in a locker room that’s loaded with young talent.
The Ultimate Goal: Protecting Daniels
For Washington, every addition like this has the same goal: Protecting second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. After investing in Daniels as the face of the franchise, the Commanders are making sure the offensive line is strong enough to give him a fair chance to succeed. Signing Fant may not grab headlines like trading for Tunsil or drafting Conerly, but it shows the team is serious about leaving no stone unturned in the trenches.
A Smart, Low-Risk Move
In the big picture, this is a smart, low-risk signing. If Fant impresses during his short window, Washington gets a proven veteran who can step in when needed. If not, they move forward knowing they did everything possible to build depth. Either way, it’s another reminder of how committed the Commanders are to putting Daniels in the best position to grow this season.
