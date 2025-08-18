Commander Country

Commanders' Terry McLaurin compared to future Hall-of-Fame receiver

Terry McLaurin is similar to the Washington Commanders as one legend is to their team.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin walks off against the Atlanta Falcons. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has one year left on his deal, so he has been trying to negotiate for a new contract with the team. However, efforts have failed thus far.

CBS Sports contributor and former NFL agent Joel Corry pointed towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans as a player who could be compared to McLaurin when looking at contract negotiations.

"McLaurin is believed to be seeking a contract in excess of the four-year extension, averaging nearly $33 million per year, DK Metcalf received from the Pittsburgh Steelers in connection with his March trade from the Seattle Seahawks. The Commanders haven't been willing to come close to Metcalf's deal," Corry wrote. 

"My understanding is the Commanders have been in the same neighborhood as the $26 million-per-year maximum value of the two-year contract Mike Evans signed in March 2024 to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The base value is $41 million over two years to average $20.5 million per year. Evans turned 31 shortly before the start of the 2024 regular season."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Evans, McLaurin have similar career trajectories

Evans has notched over 1,000 yards in his first 11 NFL seasons while McLaurin has hit just over 900 in each of his first six.

Evans is about two years older than McLaurin but entered the league five years before him. If the Commanders viewed McLaurin the same way as Evans is seen by the Bucs, Washington could be looking at a similar kind of contract.

McLaurin likely views himself as someone who can be more valuable to the Commanders and he wants to get as much money as possible in what could be his richest NFL contract.

Compromises will have to be made by one or both parties to get this deal done, so the sooner one side budges, the easier the negotiations will be in the long run.

The Commanders are set to kick off against the Bengals at 8 p.m. ET.

