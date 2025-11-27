Jayden Daniels return game for Commanders likely coming sooner than expected

There is plenty to be thankful for this holiday season, but perhaps the one thing that isn’t is on that list is how the Washington Commanders 2025 season has unfolded.

The Commanders are 3-8 with a major issue this season being the significant amount of time missed by key players due to injury, including franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels who has dealt with a myriad of injuries with a dislocated elbow being the most recent.

The injury was tough to watch live, but Daniels fortunately avoided any major damage. He is now expected to be back before the end of the season, albeit to the dismay of some fans, and according to sources will likely return in Week 14 when the Commanders take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Daniels could return Week 14 vs. Vikings

That would be a welcome sign for the Commanders and Daniels to return so quickly after such a scary injury.

While some have gone the route of saying Daniels should sit the rest of the season even if he is healthy due to how the season has unfolded, it seems like it would be good to get some momentum heading into the offseason and hopefully regain some of the culture that seems to have been lost over the course of the season.

The Risk of Returning

The one thing that could cause that decision to go sideways is yet another injury. If Daniels were to come back and then get reinjured or even worse a more significant injury, then there could be some flack coming towards the front office and head coach Dan Quinn.

A Test Against Flores

Daniels returning against the Vikings would be a good test. The Vikings have a solid defense led by Brian Flores, and with a full cupboard of skill players in the fold they could catch them slipping and perhaps come away with their first victory in quite some time.

