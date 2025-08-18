Former NFL agent explains Commanders, Terry McLaurin negotiation issues
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is still seeking a trade as he is removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with an ankle injury.
Former NFL agent Joel Corry wrote about the complexities of McLaurin's contract negotiations, especially with his age.
"McLaurin's age is a concern for the Commanders. There are six wide receivers who have signed contracts averaging $32 million per year or more. Metcalf, who turns 28 in December, is the oldest. A majority of the six were either 25 or close to being 25 when they signed," Corry wrote.
"McLaurin's contract extension would presumably run through the 2028 season and possibly 2029 when he is 33 and 34. Recent history suggests wide receivers have a noticeable decline in productivity during the ages McLaurin will be in an extension."
McLaurin's age complicates contract negotiations
While wide receivers struggle after turning 30, which McLaurin will do next month, Corry argues that the Commanders star could be an exception to the rule.
"McLaurin isn't showing any signs of slowing down. He arguably had the best season of his six-year NFL career in 2024," Corry wrote.
"McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards with a career-high 13 touchdowns. He added 14 receptions, 227 yards receiving and three touchdown catches in Washington's three playoff games. All-Pro honors (second team by the Associated Press) were earned and he was named to his second Pro Bowl (original ballot on each occasion) last season.
"McLaurin has been consistent and durable and has reeled off five straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. The last time McLaurin missed a game was during the 2020 season. He has played 97 of 100 regular-season games in his NFL career."
McLaurin has been a huge part of Washington's success since coming to the team in 2019. The Commanders arguably wouldn't be where they are without him.
The concern about McLaurin's age is valid, but the Commanders should consider the fact that they are better with him than without.
McLaurin is expected to practice with the team in the coming days as negotiations for a new deal continue.
