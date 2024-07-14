Hiring 'One of the Top Culture Coaches' is the Best Washington Commanders Decision
Safe to say Washington Commanders managing partner Josh Harris has taken his first at-bat as the key decision maker for the franchise in a full offseason and knocked it clean out the ballpark.
From the hiring of general manager Adam Peters, to head coach Dan Quinn, the highly praised remodeling of the Commanders roster, and the return of the classic gold pants to the uniform rotation, it's an easy grand slam of offseason moves by the franchise this season.
And that's before you get to the money and time spent on upgrades to team facilities that won't get as much public attention in Washington but is certainly crucial to the longterm success of the franchise.
But one decision, the hiring of Quinn, stands out as the best according to Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema
"The Cowboys losing Dan Quinn is partially why I didn't like their offseason. On the flip side, I love that Washington is giving Quinn another shot at a head coaching gig. Quinn enjoyed a lot of success in Atlanta, even if it wasn’t always in the win-loss column," Sikkema says. "Quinn is one of the top culture coaches in the league. It seems like he always gets the most out of his talent, and the players seem to ride for him. That’s the kind of coach the Commanders needed to usher in their new era."
Some of those key roster moves were made possible because the Commanders hired Quinn, chief among them linebacker Bobby Wagner who has publicly stated the presence of this specific head coach along with linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. is why he signed on in the first place.
As Washington legend London Fletcher said last week, Wagner brings, "instant credibility," to a franchise that has had a massive deficiency in that area for a long time.
So before the team takes the field it's clear a page has been turned and coach Quinn is one clear sign of better days to come.
