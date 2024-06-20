Should Commanders Take Risk on Injured Dolphins OL Connor Williams?
Until it's fixed the Washington Commanders are going to keep fielding questions about whether or not they should be adding new names to the roster this offseason.
With minicamp complete and training camp closing in by the day the Commanders have held tight to the message that they like who they have up front, but outsiders either aren't buying it or aren't wiling to keep looking for options until it's proven that unit is at least a serviceable one.
Proving Washington has a usable front five to protect its quarterback is impossible before at least mid-August, and might even take longer. So it's no surprise then that when a player like Connor Williams is on the market people point to D.C. as a potential landing spot.
"He plans to pick his new team before training camp begins.”- Adam Schefter, ESPN
“Former Cowboys and Dolphins free-agent center Connor Williams, who is coming off season-ending knee surgery, expects to be ready for the start of the season and is in discussions with multiple teams about where to play in 2024," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. "He plans to pick his new team before training camp begins.”
Williams was anticipated to earn a big payday this offseason before suffering an ACL injury just past the midway point of the NFL season. Now, the likelihood is that he'll have to agree to a one-year deal with a team willing to install him in their starting five without much - if any - training camp and preseason to speak of.
While the Commanders don't have a starting five set there's certainly an argument for the team to pursue a talent like Williams, but he'd have to move to left guard for it to work as former Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz appears to all but have that position tied up at this point.
If he is willing Williams would come in and compete directly with free agent addition Nick Allegretti which further complicates things since the competition would only feature one player who is currently physically capable of competing.
The idea sounds good on paper, but the context of what Washington is trying to do in the next 60 days makes us lean toward Williams more likely to land with a competitor than with the home team.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.