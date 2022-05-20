Commanders 2020 Draft Pick to Change Positions

It isn't every day you see an NFL player change positions in the middle of his professional career. But when you're looking to grasp on what could be your final chance to stay in the league, you'd do just about anything.

And for Washington Commanders 2020 draft pick Antonio Gandy-Golden, it means making the move from wide receiver to tight end.

The Commanders drafted Gandy-Golden in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, hoping he could be the running mate 2019 draft pick Terry McLaurin needed. However, things haven't quite worked out for the former Liberty Flames pass-catcher.

Through two seasons, Gandy-Golden has shuffled from the active roster to the practice squad multiple times and only played in 10 out of a possible 33 games. He signed a future/reserve contract following the end of the season.

During those games, he has just one catch for three yards. But now, in an attempt to save his career, Gandy-Golden is trying his luck at tight end.

The idea certainly isn't a terrible one. Gandy-Golden's 6-4, 223-pound frame mirrors that of a modern-day tight end, and certainly one with a wide receiver background.

And Washington could be one of the best environments to learn how to play the position, considering starting tight end Logan Thomas entered the league as a quarterback.

Gandy-Golden still has a ways to go to make the Commanders roster this season and stick. He'll have to compete for roughly 3-4 roster spots amongst Thomas, last year's fourth-round pick John Bates, this year's fifth-round pick Cole Turner and developmental international prospect Sammis Reyes.