Washington Commanders Announce 2024 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows
The Washington Commanders announced two people have been names as the organization's 2024 Nunn-Woooten Scouting Fellows.
" (The) Commanders announced today the team's 2024 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Austin Walter and Tony Jones," the team announced in a press release. "Walter will be joining the team for the remainder of the offseason program and for the first two weeks of training camp. Jones will be joining the team for the first two weeks of training camp."
Walter was an NFL running back for five seasons and most recently spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones was in Washington in 2015 after three seasons playing collegiately at Northwestern.
According to the team Jones is currently the assistant director of player personnel for the University of Alabama and previously worked for Merrill Lynch following his time with the organization.
He's also worked with the University of Michigan and was the community outreach and retention manager at Detroit Catholic Central High School before heading to Alabama.
Walter played for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, and New York Jets before finishing his NFL playing days with the Raiders and also spent time with the XFL's Dallas Renegades in 2020. He played his college football at Rice where he was a dual-threat running back rushing for more than 1,700 yards and gaining another 800+ as a receiver.
"Established in 2015, The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship exposes interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting," the press release continued. "The program gives participants a unique glimpse into Player Personnel by introducing them to various areas related to college and pro scouting within a club. The fellowship, named in honor of Bill Nunn, longtime personnel director for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and John Wooten, a former NFL player and front-office executive, is part of the NFL’s Football Development program under NFL Football Operations."
