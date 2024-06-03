Washington Commanders CB Michael Davis 'Honored' to Have 'Great Opportunity'
The Washington Commanders have had a very active offseason adding talent to every single position group on the roster.
One of those new faces, cornerback Michael Davis, comes to the Commanders after playing his first seven NFL seasons playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Honestly, just the opportunity," Davis told Bryan Colbert on the team's Command Center program when asked about why he chose Washington in free agency. "I mean, everything's to God. So I know that God put me in this for a reason and I think it was my time for me to leave Cali. It was my time for me to be on the East Coast, for me to be here for you guys with the Commanders. So I mean, just a great opportunity for me to be here."
That opportunity is one that brings along with it expectations that he will be able to help bring up the league's second-worst passing defense in yards per pass, and worst in several other metrics.
Teaming with new head coach Dan Quinn the anticipation of winning football in the DMV has everyone excited, and it all started with the hiring of the new leader of the roster.
"He's a stud," Davis said of Quinn. "He's a leader. He's what you want in a head coach. He's super energetic, all that rah-rah stuff. But he's genuine though. You don't want a leader that's fake. And I feel with 'DQ', he's a real dog, so I'm honored to be a part of his team. I'm honored for him to coach me."
Davis isn't the only former Chargers player to come over to Washington. Running back Austin Ekeler also made the move from Los Angeles.
Like his players, coach Quinn didn't leave the Dallas Cowboys to join the Commanders alone.
"I'm excited to go to work with (defensive coordinator) Joe Whitt Jr. because I know that he can develop, he develops corners and I know that," Davis said. "I'm eight years in, but I still know that I have an extra level to go to. And I know that with Joe Witt, he's able to tap into that potential for me. He's able to help me tap into that potential so I know that I can skyrocket my game."
