Commanders Aren't Underestimating Struggling Panthers

The Washington Commanders are favored in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, but that doesn't mean much to the team.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are hoping to return to their winning ways this weekend when the Carolina Panthers come to town.

Considering the fact that the Panthers only have one win, the Commanders are heavy favorites at home. However, coach Dan Quinn isn't thinking much about Carolina's record going into the game.

“We don't [look at the records], and the reason is so much of the focus is on us," Quinn said. "Like we got plenty to work on and we are absolutely going to go sharpen our game as strong as we can and knowing that that will pay dividends moving forward. But, no, we're absolutely going for it as hard as we can and we want to see those leaps and that progress take place, and that's what we intend on doing for sure."

After losing last week to a good Baltimore Ravens team, the Commanders figured out a little bit more of who they are as a team. There are still plenty of obstacles to overcome, and this week could be a good opportunity to return to form against a beatable opponent, who may be better than its record suggests.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Commanders is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

