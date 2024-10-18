Commanders Aren't Underestimating Struggling Panthers
The Washington Commanders are hoping to return to their winning ways this weekend when the Carolina Panthers come to town.
Considering the fact that the Panthers only have one win, the Commanders are heavy favorites at home. However, coach Dan Quinn isn't thinking much about Carolina's record going into the game.
“We don't [look at the records], and the reason is so much of the focus is on us," Quinn said. "Like we got plenty to work on and we are absolutely going to go sharpen our game as strong as we can and knowing that that will pay dividends moving forward. But, no, we're absolutely going for it as hard as we can and we want to see those leaps and that progress take place, and that's what we intend on doing for sure."
After losing last week to a good Baltimore Ravens team, the Commanders figured out a little bit more of who they are as a team. There are still plenty of obstacles to overcome, and this week could be a good opportunity to return to form against a beatable opponent, who may be better than its record suggests.
Kickoff between the Panthers and Commanders is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB Emphasizes Focus and Preparation for Week 7 vs. Panthers
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Gets Real About Ravens' Defense
• Commanders Learn Hard Lessons in Loss to Ravens
• Commanders QB Embraces the Challenges of the Media Attention