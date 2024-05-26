'I Love Kliff,' Washington Commanders Brian Robinson Says of New OC Kingsbury
There is a lot of newness surrounding the NFL franchise located in the DMV. The Washington Commanders have flipped their roster over, hired new front office staff, and brought in a whole new coaching staff on top of it.
Part of that newness comes in the form of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury began his coaching career at the collegiate level for the Houston Cougars serving as their offensive quality control coach, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2008-2011 before heading off to serve as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach where he helped transform Johnny Manziel into a Heisman trophy winner.
His accomplishments in this short span early on in his career eventually led to Kingsbury getting to cut his teeth as a head coach with Texas Tech from 2013 to 2018 before taking the next steps and taking a stab at the NFL. Kingsbury's stint with the Arizona Cardinals lasted only three years before he was ousted and landed with the USC Trojans as a senior offensive analyst in 2023.
Now in Washington, Kingsbury will get a second shot at coaching after Dan Quinn hired him as the organization's offensive coordinator - pairing him with the second overall pick in the draft QB Jayden Daniels.
Kingsbury will have a tremendous amount of talent to work with on the Commanders' offense and one of those players, RB Brian Robinson Jr., seems extremely happy with his new coach.
"I love Kliff. He has a great energy," Robinson said after practice on Wednesday. "I feel like he does a great job with trying to get to know his players and his personnel and just know how to best utilize us...I feel like he been doing a great job of that and I appreciate him for that."
Creating relationships with his players will be imperative to the offense's success, ensuring everyone is on the same page and understanding. Robinson expanded on what things Kingsbury is doing to give that impression.
"Things in the meeting room. Just how we meet and communicate from the meeting room to the walkthroughs to on the field," Robinson said. "Just having that great communication and trying to build a bond within our offense to just make us all come together."
If Kingsbury can accomplish everything that Robinson is saying then the Commanders should be in great shape come the 2024 season, especially with the likes of Robinson, Jayden Daniels, Austin Eckler, Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Zach Ertz at his disposal.
