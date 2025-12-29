Commanders urged to make big changes after 2025 collapse

The Washington Commanders enter the offseason knowing their offense needs help after a frustrating and injury filled year.

The Commanders struggled to generate explosive plays and depth across multiple skill positions as the season wore on.

Washington is now being urged to make meaningful changes, according to CBS Sports reporter Zachary Pereles.

Wide Receiver Speed and Explosiveness Must Be a Priority

Pereles pointed to wide receiver as a problem that existed well before the regular season even began, despite the Commanders attempt to bolster the position.

“Even with the addition of Deebo Samuel Sr., Washington came into the season paper thin at wide receiver, a weakness that was exposed throughout training camp without Terry McLaurin. After finally getting a contract extension, McLaurin started slow and then suffered a quad injury. He played in just four of Washington's first 12 games. The team has also been without its top deep threat, Noah Brown, for almost the entire season.”

That lack of depth quickly translated to production issues. Defenses were rarely threatened vertically, and Washington struggled to create big plays in space. Pereles highlighted just how limited the offense became statistically.

“Washington needs to add speed and explosiveness all over its roster, pass catcher especially. The Commanders are 26th in yards after catch per reception and 25th in percentage of touches that go 20+ yards. They need a more reliable downfield threat opposite McLaurin. Impending free agent Alec Pierce has evolved from almost exclusively a deep threat to a well-rounded receiver and could be a fit.”

The numbers reflect what showed up on tape week after week. Without consistent speed on the outside, Washington’s offense often felt compressed, making sustained drives harder to come by and leaving little margin for error.

Injuries at Tight End and Running Back Exposed Roster Depth

Wide receiver was not the only position impacted. Pereles noted that injuries at tight end and running back further exposed Washington’s lack of dependable options.

“It's not just at wide receiver, though. Dependable tight end Zach Ertz tore his ACL and might not be back next season. John Bates is primarily a blocking tight end, and 2024 second-round rookie Ben Sinnott is unproven.”

The running back position suffered a similar fate after Austin Ekeler went down early in the year.

“Then, at running back, Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles and missed almost all of the season. His absence showed up across the board, with responsibilities falling to seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt and veterans Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols. Washington's rushing effectiveness plummeted this season: Washington's running backs are 12th in rushing success rate in 2025 after being fourth in 2024. Croskey-Merritt shows flashes, Rodriguez is a bruiser, and McNichols is dependable on passing downs. Still, upgrades could be in store.”

For the Commanders, the message is clear. Injuries revealed just how thin the roster was at key offensive spots. Adding speed, explosiveness, and depth across the skill positions is no longer optional. It is the next step if Washington wants its offense to take a real leap forward.

