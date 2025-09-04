Commander Country

Commanders coach Dan Quinn explains Jayden Daniels' greatness

Jayden Daniels is going into his second season partnered with Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on from the sidelines.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on from the sidelines. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is in awe of second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Quinn explained why Daniels has the potential to improve for the 2025 season.

“Yeah, you guys have been around him enough to know that he has a rare focus about him and the best players I've been around have had that through my years," Quinn said.

"And so, I think he sees it more as an opportunity to say, ‘Alright, I'm going to go do this. I'm going to go find ways to improve and get better.’ And so, that's what I see throughout the offseason with him, coming into training camp but he just keeps this focus about him that is really rare, and the best of the best have that. And that's what, he does not back off of that and he doesn't look too far down the line, which I really appreciate. He just, man, we're going to throw a good practice, he just doesn't get too far out over his skis and I think that's one of the things I really admire about him.”

READ MORE: One writer says the Washington Commanders' QB was snubbed in a big way

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels requests the ball after running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt scores
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels requests the ball after running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt scores. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Daniels has room for improvement

Daniels has a hunger for greatness, which is exactly the kind of gene you need for a Super Bowl winner. It's not something can be taught, so the fact that Daniels has it puts the Commanders already in a great position.

Daniels isn't content after last season's elimination in the NFC Championship Game despite making significant progress as a franchise going from four wins to two wins away from winning the Super Bowl.

With an improved team, the Commanders have the chance to be that Super Bowl winner this season and Daniels is ready to put Washington on his back.

The Commanders' Week 1 matchup pits them against the NFC East rival New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

READ MORE: Everyone wants the rookie, but another Commanders RB could be Week 1 hero

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Jayden Daniels has confident message for Commanders fans about star WR

• Commanders have 3 big questions that will define their season opener

• ﻿Dan Quinn shares biggest lesson he’s carrying into Year 2 with Commanders

• The moment Commanders knew Jayden Daniels was different

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News