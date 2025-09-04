Commanders coach Dan Quinn explains Jayden Daniels' greatness
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is in awe of second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Quinn explained why Daniels has the potential to improve for the 2025 season.
“Yeah, you guys have been around him enough to know that he has a rare focus about him and the best players I've been around have had that through my years," Quinn said.
"And so, I think he sees it more as an opportunity to say, ‘Alright, I'm going to go do this. I'm going to go find ways to improve and get better.’ And so, that's what I see throughout the offseason with him, coming into training camp but he just keeps this focus about him that is really rare, and the best of the best have that. And that's what, he does not back off of that and he doesn't look too far down the line, which I really appreciate. He just, man, we're going to throw a good practice, he just doesn't get too far out over his skis and I think that's one of the things I really admire about him.”
Daniels has room for improvement
Daniels has a hunger for greatness, which is exactly the kind of gene you need for a Super Bowl winner. It's not something can be taught, so the fact that Daniels has it puts the Commanders already in a great position.
Daniels isn't content after last season's elimination in the NFC Championship Game despite making significant progress as a franchise going from four wins to two wins away from winning the Super Bowl.
With an improved team, the Commanders have the chance to be that Super Bowl winner this season and Daniels is ready to put Washington on his back.
The Commanders' Week 1 matchup pits them against the NFC East rival New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
