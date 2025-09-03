One writer says the Washington Commanders' QB was snubbed in a big way
Jayden Daniels made his NFL Top 100 debut this season, ranked No. 21 in a vote held by his fellow pro football players. Following his amazing rookie season for the Washington Commanders, it really isn’t a surprise that he came in as high as he did.
While he ranked 21st, he came in seventh among all NFL quarterbacks. The Commanders’ star ranked behind some obvious names like Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs).
Following the AFC’s top quarterbacks, however, there was at least a chance Daniels would come in at the top of the NFC. Alas, while he took Washington one game from the Super Bowl, the quarterback he beat came in ranked ahead of him, an oversight that won’t happen more than this year, says NFL.com.
The NFC QB Snub
“The "Top 100" voters say that that man [on top of the NFC quarterbacks list] is Jared Goff. The stats and story are in his favor. He's helped turn around a woebegone franchise over the last three years, leading the Lions to a No. 1 seed in 2024 with a career year (72.4 completion rate, 4,629 yards, 37 TDs, 111.8 passer rating),” says Jeremy Bergman, who sought to identify where the Top 100 voters got it wrong.
“Unfortunately for Goff, his storybook season ended in the Lions' first game of the playoffs, while the two quarterbacks right behind him, Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels, had deeper runs. Goff threw three picks in an upset loss to Daniels' Commanders in the Divisional Round, while Hurts won the title with Philly and was named Super Bowl MVP, capping off one of the great postseason runs.
“Taking a season in its totality, Hurts probably deserves to be ahead of Goff, and by next offseason, Daniels could outpace both of them.”
The Eagles are Overrated?
Commanders fans are going to enjoy reading the full column if they choose to do so, because joining the Goff over-reach by voters is the over-voting of Philadelphia Eagles players as well.
10 percent of the list was made up of Eagles players, the most of any team since the list began in 2011. The closest any team had gotten before this was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, coming off their own Super Bowl run, with eight.
Bergman points to Josh Sweat, currently of the Arizona Cardinals, who only played on 59 percent of the team’s regular-season snaps, and to cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who were as much products of their environment as anything.
Since Washington fans are the ones likely reading this, we aren’t going to push back too hard, and we’ll only add that if the influences of Darius Slay and Brandon Graham were that important to last year’s success, we’ll soon find out, as neither man is in Philadelphia any longer.
