Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Discusses 'Scary Moment' Austin Ekeler Suffered Concussion
The Washington Commanders picked up a few bumps and bruises when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 at Northwest Stadium.
The Commanders saw both their top running backs, Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler, leave the game early, while offensive tackle Andrew Wylie also left prematurely.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn gave an update on all of their statuses.
“Yes, Austin, [I] had a chance to visit with today and fortunately last night did all the scans and that side came back good," Quinn said. "It certainly was sore, but he will be in the concussion protocol. But man, it was good to see him. Those are scary moments when those concussions like that take place. Brian was the next one I think you asked and came in for treatment today, ankle injury to go. We'll see how much work that he does during the week, so I'll have a better sense for you as we get further along. And then Andrew Wylie is in the concussion protocol as well.”
The Commanders will monitor those players throughout the week as the team gets ready to face off against the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 13.
