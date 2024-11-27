Commander Country

Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Discusses 'Scary Moment' Austin Ekeler Suffered Concussion

Dan Quinn has a few injuries to update for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders picked up a few bumps and bruises when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 at Northwest Stadium.

The Commanders saw both their top running backs, Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler, leave the game early, while offensive tackle Andrew Wylie also left prematurely.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn gave an update on all of their statuses.

“Yes, Austin, [I] had a chance to visit with today and fortunately last night did all the scans and that side came back good," Quinn said. "It certainly was sore, but he will be in the concussion protocol. But man, it was good to see him. Those are scary moments when those concussions like that take place. Brian was the next one I think you asked and came in for treatment today, ankle injury to go. We'll see how much work that he does during the week, so I'll have a better sense for you as we get further along. And then Andrew Wylie is in the concussion protocol as well.”

The Commanders will monitor those players throughout the week as the team gets ready to face off against the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 13.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

