Commanders' Jayden Daniels Explains Reason Behind Cowboys Loss

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders couldn't beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scores a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders fell short once again in a 34-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 at Northwest Stadium.

The loss marked the third straight for the Commanders, who fell to 7-5 after being one of the first five teams in the league to reach the seven-win mark.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels gave an explanation as to why he believes the team is struggling as of late.

“We just haven't been executing how we did prior," Daniels said. "Poor execution, you know, throughout this game, we had short fields and stuff like that. We just didn't capitalize on those opportunities.”

The Commanders had plenty of chances to win, much like they did in their previous two losses, but they were unable to capitalize.

This is the difference between good and great teams, and maybe the Commanders aren't in the "great" tier yet, but they can take this loss, learn from it and hope to get closer to that level in their next game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. The game is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium.

