Where Washington Commanders Duo of Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels Rank According to SI
Having a great head coach and quarterback duo in the NFL has proven to lead to success, just look at Bill Belichick-Tom Brady and now Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes. Even so, the dynamic doesn't just happen overnight as it takes time for these elite pairs to get on the same page and become what they are.
For the Commanders they will be welcoming in two newcomers to their team with former Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator and Atlanta Falcons' head coach Dan Quinn taking over as the head man and former Heisman-winning QB and second overall pick Jayden Daniels becoming the franchise quarterback.
Sports Illustrated took it upon themselves to rank all 32 NFL team coach-quarterback duos and although they aren't at the very bottom of the rankings, the Washington Commanders pair of Quinn and Daniels ranked in the lower half of the league at 23rd overall - coming a spot ahead of the Arizona Cardinals and a spot behind the Minnesota Vikings.
Quinn's experience as a head coach in the past greatly helped his ranking as he was ranked as the 17th best head coach in the league, but with the unknown on how Daniels will perform at the next level his ranking of the 29th best QB in the NFL significantly impacted Washington's overall ranking.
Full Sports Illustrated coach-quarterback rankings can be seen below:
Overall Ranking
Coach (Rank)
Quarterback (Rank)
32 New England Patriots
Jerod Mayo (31)
Drake Maye (30)
31 Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales (32)
Bryce Young (28)
30 Las Vegas Raiders
Antonio Pierce (27)
Gardner Minshew II (27)
29 Tennessee Titans
Brian Callahan (30)
Will Levis (24)
28 New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen (29)
Derek Carr (20)
27 Seattle Seahawks
Mike Macdonald (26)
Geno Smith (21)
26 Indianapolis Colts
Shane Steichen (21)
Anthony Richardson (25)
25 New York Giants
Brian Daboll (20)
Daniel Jones (26)
24 Arizona Cardinals
Jonathan Gannon (28)
Kyler Murray (18)
23 Washington Commanders
Dan Quinn (17)
Jayden Daniels (29)
22 Minnesota Vikings
Kevin O'Connell (13)
J.J. McCarthy (31)
21 Cleveland Browns
Kevin Stefanski (19)
Deshaun Watson (23)
20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Todd Bowles (22)
Baker Mayfield (19)
19 Chicago Bears
Matt Eberflus (23)
Caleb Williams (17)
18 Denver Broncos
Sean Payton (8)
Bo Nix (32)
17 Atlanta Falcons
Raheem Morris (25)
Kirk Cousins (14)
16 New York Jets
Robert Saleh (24)
Aaron Rodgers (9)
15 Dallas Cowboys
Mike McCarthy (15)
Dak Prescott (13)
14 Miami Dolphins
Mike McDaniel (11)
Tua Tagovailoa (16)
13 Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni (16)
Jalen Hurts (11)
12 Jacksonville Jaguars
Doug Pederson (14)
Trevor Lawrence (10)
11 Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin (2)
Russell Wilson (22)
10 Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell (10)
Jared Goff (12)
9 San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan (6)
Brock Purdy (15)
8 Buffalo Bills
Sean McDermott (18)
Josh Allen (3)
7 Cincinnati Bengals
Zac Taylor (12)
Joe Burrow (2)
6 Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh (7)
Justin Herbert (6)
5 Green Bay Packers
Matt LaFleur (5)
Jordan Love (8)
4 Houston Texans
DeMeco Ryans (9)
C.J. Stroud (4)
3 Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay (4)
Matthew Stafford (7)
2 Baltimore Ravens
John Harbaugh (3)
Lamar Jackson (5)
1 Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid (1)
Patrick Mahomes (1)
What stands out about these rankings is the fact that Daniels and Quinn are ahead of last year's No. 1 overall pick quarterback Bryce Young and coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers. The Washington duo is also not far behind coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns despite the historic pursuit and contract agreement that brought the two together not that long ago.
Despite being in the infancy of his newest NFL opportunity Jim Harbaugh gets a top 10 spot here with quarterback Justin Herbert leading the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite never having won even a playoff game in Herbert's case, the two come in one spot ahead of Cincinnati Bengals coach and quarterback Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow who not that long ago were playing the final game of the NFL season.
