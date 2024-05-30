Commander Country

Where Washington Commanders Duo of Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels Rank According to SI

Everyone seems to have rankings these days, and Sports Illustrated is no different. See where Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels came in.

Caleb Skinner

Feb 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (M) poses for a picture with Commanders managing partner Josh Harris (L) and Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters (R) at an introductory press conference at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (M) poses for a picture with Commanders managing partner Josh Harris (L) and Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters (R) at an introductory press conference at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Having a great head coach and quarterback duo in the NFL has proven to lead to success, just look at Bill Belichick-Tom Brady and now Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes. Even so, the dynamic doesn't just happen overnight as it takes time for these elite pairs to get on the same page and become what they are.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Cornerback Looking 'Forward To' Facing Washington in Week 1

For the Commanders they will be welcoming in two newcomers to their team with former Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator and Atlanta Falcons' head coach Dan Quinn taking over as the head man and former Heisman-winning QB and second overall pick Jayden Daniels becoming the franchise quarterback.

Sports Illustrated took it upon themselves to rank all 32 NFL team coach-quarterback duos and although they aren't at the very bottom of the rankings, the Washington Commanders pair of Quinn and Daniels ranked in the lower half of the league at 23rd overall - coming a spot ahead of the Arizona Cardinals and a spot behind the Minnesota Vikings.

Quinn's experience as a head coach in the past greatly helped his ranking as he was ranked as the 17th best head coach in the league, but with the unknown on how Daniels will perform at the next level his ranking of the 29th best QB in the NFL significantly impacted Washington's overall ranking.

Full Sports Illustrated coach-quarterback rankings can be seen below:

Overall Ranking

Coach (Rank)

Quarterback (Rank)

32 New England Patriots

Jerod Mayo (31)

Drake Maye (30)

31 Carolina Panthers

Dave Canales (32)

Bryce Young (28)

30 Las Vegas Raiders

Antonio Pierce (27)

Gardner Minshew II (27)

29 Tennessee Titans

Brian Callahan (30)

Will Levis (24)

28 New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen (29)

Derek Carr (20)

27 Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald (26)

Geno Smith (21)

26 Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen (21)

Anthony Richardson (25)

25 New York Giants

Brian Daboll (20)

Daniel Jones (26)

24 Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon (28)

Kyler Murray (18)

23 Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn (17)

Jayden Daniels (29)

22 Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O'Connell (13)

J.J. McCarthy (31)

21 Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski (19)

Deshaun Watson (23)

20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles (22)

Baker Mayfield (19)

19 Chicago Bears

Matt Eberflus (23)

Caleb Williams (17)

18 Denver Broncos

Sean Payton (8)

Bo Nix (32)

17 Atlanta Falcons

Raheem Morris (25)

Kirk Cousins (14)

16 New York Jets

Robert Saleh (24)

Aaron Rodgers (9)

15 Dallas Cowboys

Mike McCarthy (15)

Dak Prescott (13)

14 Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel (11)

Tua Tagovailoa (16)

13 Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni (16)

Jalen Hurts (11)

12 Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pederson (14)

Trevor Lawrence (10)

11 Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin (2)

Russell Wilson (22)

10 Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell (10)

Jared Goff (12)

9 San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan (6)

Brock Purdy (15)

8 Buffalo Bills

Sean McDermott (18)

Josh Allen (3)

7 Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor (12)

Joe Burrow (2)

6 Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh (7)

Justin Herbert (6)

5 Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur (5)

Jordan Love (8)

4 Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans (9)

C.J. Stroud (4)

3 Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay (4)

Matthew Stafford (7)

2 Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh (3)

Lamar Jackson (5)

1 Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid (1)

Patrick Mahomes (1)

READ MORE: Logan Paulsen Weighs in on Possibility of Eliminating OTA Practices

What stands out about these rankings is the fact that Daniels and Quinn are ahead of last year's No. 1 overall pick quarterback Bryce Young and coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers. The Washington duo is also not far behind coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns despite the historic pursuit and contract agreement that brought the two together not that long ago.

Despite being in the infancy of his newest NFL opportunity Jim Harbaugh gets a top 10 spot here with quarterback Justin Herbert leading the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite never having won even a playoff game in Herbert's case, the two come in one spot ahead of Cincinnati Bengals coach and quarterback Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow who not that long ago were playing the final game of the NFL season.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Follow Caleb on Twitter

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER