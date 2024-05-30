Former Washington Commander, NFL Analyst Shares Thoughts On Possible Offseason Restructure
Earlier this week a report surfaced that the NFLPA is looking to restructure how teams go about their offseason programs, with a main focus being on eliminating the voluntary workout/practice portion also known as OTAs and extending the training camp portion of said offseason.
The NFLPA union is getting feedback from players with a formal proposal expected this summer. Even if the proposal is passed the NFL will also have to agree to the terms. A majority of NFL players seem to be in favor of this new change, but there will be those who speak out against it, including other pieces of a franchise like coaches and front offices.
When speaking on the Locked On Commanders podcast, former Bears, 49ers, Falcons, and Commanders' tight end and current analyst Logan Paulsen says that he'd have to wait and see what the structure of an OTA practice-less offseason looks like. With that being said, the proposal did raise some important concerns related to the idea in general.
"I hate to say back in my day, this is how we did it, but I always found that those OTAs (are) very valuable. It's just about getting exposure to the material earlier and you get multiple exposures. The more exposures you get, the more likely you are to learn it," Paulsen said during an appearance on the Locked On Commanders podcast this week. "And I understand it's not the most convenient thing in the whole world. For example, when I was playing for the (Chicago) Bears or San Francisco (49ers) or Atlanta (Falcons), my family stayed here in Virginia and I'd go down and do OTAs there and have to fly back up here. But that's part of the gig."
"One of the things about the NFL and one of the things about football, I'm a big proponent of making sure the product is good," Paulsen continued. "And I think one of the things you've seen since you've limited off-season activities is it's harder for young guys to come in and make an impact. I think you've seen a less efficient offensive line play specifically because there's not as much time to technically develop those skills. It's a very technical thing."
Paulsen makes some sound points when it comes to the current structure and future restructures of how the NFL offseason plays out. Either way, the union and its players want to do what is best for them when it comes to work/life balance along with their health in this day and age so there will surely be some sort of change when it comes to the offseason in professional football.
