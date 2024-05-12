Washington Commanders Coach Dan Quinn's T-Shirt Causing Quite the Stir
ASHBURN, Va. -- The objective for the Washington Commanders on Saturday was pretty clear. Hold Day 2 of rookie minicamp and have head coach Dan Quinn meet with the media for the first time since quarterback Jayden Daniels made his debut on the team's practice field.
Because of two things, however, the focus of the day quickly shifted for those observing the Commanders.
First, there was the news Washington rookie defensive tackle Jer'Zhan 'Johnny' Newton will miss significant time due to needing a second foot surgery.
Then, there's the t-shirt coach Quinn was wearing while speaking to the media.
JP Finlay of NBC Sports was just one media member who tweeted out an image of the shirt bearing the current Washington 'W' logo with a throwback to the franchise's old name by the presence of two feathers hanging from the tip of the letter.
Since being posted the image has been seen over one million times and the tweet itself reposted over 600.
Meanwhile, the reactions to the shirt have ranged from excitement over the potential for new merchandise being available that reflects the organization's past and current statuses, renewed hope the old name will return, demands the old name return, and even a smaller portion of those who are offended by the shirt and casting barbs towards coach Quinn for wearing the item.
Finlay sent out a subsequent tweet that perhaps sums up the conversation best.
It's a cool looking t-shirt if you're into that sort of thing, and if you're not, it's something that likely can be looked past as the focus returns to the product on the field with rookie minicamp wrapping up and veterans joining the fray in just a couple days.
