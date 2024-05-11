Future Home of the Washington Commanders? RFK Stadium Bill Update
ASHBURN, Va. -- New owners, new general manager, new head coach, nearly completely new roster, the Washington Commanders have been ringing in a new dawn of football in the nation's capital, but there's still questions remaining about whether or not the game's being played will return there.
It's been nearly 30 years since an NFL game was last played at the site of RFK Stadium but as the Commanders look for the site of their eventual new home there is still plenty of support for the team moving back to the location, and that movement could take a step forward according to a Twitter report from A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.
"NEWS: The RFK Stadium bill will be taken up by the Senate's National Parks Subcommittee on Wednesday, two sources told (Front Office Sports)," the tweet read. "H.R. 4984—which would allow for a potential new Commanders stadium to be built on the land—passed the House in Feb."
The land that RFK Stadium currently sits on technically belongs to the federal government but a 99 year lease passed by a 348-55 vote in favor. According to reports the majority of the opposition regarding the lease came from the state of Maryland.
That means the District will get to determine what is done with the land for the next century and a sports stadium is one of the principle ideas in play.
The bill passed in February and does require that at least 30 percent of the land in question be used for open space or parks, so that is an important part of the consideration as well.
If HR 4984 passes then an important hurdle to returning NFL football to the RFK site will be cleared, but more are still to come. Including the fact that Maryland is still fixated on ensuring the Commanders don't leave the state as they seek out a new home for their post-FedEx Field (currently named Commanders Field awaiting new sponsorship) future.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.