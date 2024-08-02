Washington Commanders Coach Explains Signing Super Bowl WR
The Washington Commanders are adding some experience to the roster by re-signing wide receiver Byron Pringle.
Pringle, 30, appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023, primarily on special teams. That's where he'll continue to have value for the Commanders this season.
"Bringing Byron back is a big deal," coach Dan Quinn said. "He's got real value on the special teams side. We want to put him in right away on the return side, and take a look there as well. So, kind of a two slot player on the return side from the kick returns and then also at the receiver spot. So, we'll get him up to speed over the next 10-12 days."
Pringle returned nine kickoffs in 2023 with the Commanders, averaging 27.9 yards per return.
With the new kickoff rules going into effect this season, teams are playing it by ear as to how they will attack it. With so much unknown, having experienced and battle-tested players like Pringle on the field should help ease the transition for the Commanders.
READ MORE: Former Washington RB Antonio Gibson Comments on 'Struggling Organization'
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
•Commanders Notebook: Brandon Coleman Dominates Lineman 1-on-1 Drills
•3 Things We Learned About the Commanders in Week 1 of Training Camp
•Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson 'Feeling More Comfortable' Ahead of 2024 Season
•Best Quotes From Day 6 of Washington Commanders Training Camp