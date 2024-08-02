Commander Country

Washington Commanders Coach Explains Signing Super Bowl WR

Byron Pringle is back with the Washington Commanders, and his Super Bowl experience proves to be valuable.

Jul 28, 2023; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Byron Pringle (16) runs with the ball after making a catch during drills on day three of Commanders training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2023; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Byron Pringle (16) runs with the ball after making a catch during drills on day three of Commanders training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders are adding some experience to the roster by re-signing wide receiver Byron Pringle.

Pringle, 30, appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023, primarily on special teams. That's where he'll continue to have value for the Commanders this season.

"Bringing Byron back is a big deal," coach Dan Quinn said. "He's got real value on the special teams side. We want to put him in right away on the return side, and take a look there as well. So, kind of a two slot player on the return side from the kick returns and then also at the receiver spot. So, we'll get him up to speed over the next 10-12 days."

Pringle returned nine kickoffs in 2023 with the Commanders, averaging 27.9 yards per return.

With the new kickoff rules going into effect this season, teams are playing it by ear as to how they will attack it. With so much unknown, having experienced and battle-tested players like Pringle on the field should help ease the transition for the Commanders.

