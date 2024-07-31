Former Washington RB Antonio Gibson Comments on 'Struggling Organization'
The Washington Commanders turnover of the roster dealt with more than just adding players, it also meant that some former staples of the franchise would no longer be returning rather via trade or the organization letting a player walk in free agency.
One of those players that Washington let walk this offseason was former third-round pick out of Memphis RB Antonio Gibson. Gibson had an up and down stint with the Commanders over the course of four seasons and left Washington with a total of 2,643 yards on the ground and 22 touchdowns and another 1,283 receiving yards and seven more touchdowns.
For most of his time with the Commanders, Gibson split time with other running backs and that is seemingly what is on the horizon with him again with his new team, the New England Patriots, who signed the shifty free agent to a three-year deal.
Gibson's time with the Commanders wasn't the best and he, along with the rest of the team, faced adversity through those four seasons as the franchise looked to figure things out. That never happened and to many the Commanders franchise couldn't look much work from the outside looking in.
Following practice with his new team the New England Patriots this week, Gibson took a shot at his former franchise calling the Commanders a "struggling organization" while giving praise to the Pats culture and the way they handle business.
Yikes, it's not too good of a look for the Commanders as they are catching strays from one of their former players. The caveat to this is however that Gibson's experience with the team and organization came at a time without any direction and needed a full-time upheaval.
The Commanders took care of what they needed to take care of this offseason and they seem to be in a much better spot when it comes to business, coaching, culture, and level of play thus far into the new era of Commanders' football.
As for Gibson, he doesn't really join a team with much better to offer as the Patriots have also struggled since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay, and just last season they were also one of the worst teams in the league. Yes, the Pats are also looking to change things around after parting ways with legendary coach Bill Belichick, but they are unproven with a head coach with not a ton of coaching to his name and a QB situation that on paper looks worse off than that of what the Commanders have.
It's a lot of talk coming from a former player, but if you look at the grand scheme of things it appears that the Commanders are the ones that are better off and in a better situation as they head into 2024 and the future.
