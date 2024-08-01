Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson 'Feeling More Comfortable' Ahead of 2024 Season
After a promising rookie year with the Washington Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson didn't live up to his own expectations in 2023. He scored four touchdowns in comparison to the seven in 2022 -- his rookie season.
Dotson saw more reps, targets and games played in 2023, yet his production decreased.
However, there is confidence building for the 24-year-old wide receiver. The Commanders are undergoing a franchise turnaround, and Dotson might just benefit from that. After new ownership was brought in, followed by the hiring of general manager Adam Peters -- the club had a coaching staff.
The arrival of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury should help lead an offensive resurgence, something that is much needed in the DMV. Adding No. 2 overall pick quarterback Jayden Daniels to help jolt some life into the offense is another aspect that should help Dotson return to the promise he once proved to have during his rookie season.
Being more comfortable as the Commanders usher into a new era is ultimately the most important reason he could be due for a bounce-back season, though. During training camp, he claimed this year feels different to last year.
“Yeah, a hundred percent. Feeling more comfortable, especially within the offense. Now that we've gone through OTAs, getting to learn the playbook and about a week in the camp, I feel like I'm just getting more comfortable and that's enabling me to play faster and faster. I feel like I'm playing a lot faster than I have been in the past couple years and that's been a big emphasis for me," Dotson claimed.
Confidence within the offensive system and being able to play the way he feels he can best maximize his game is one reason to believe he's going to turn things around. He also happens to be around a more positive culture for the first time in his career, too.
"But yeah, another thing has been able to learn all the positions because [WR Coach] Bobby [Engram] has been talking to me on the side about just moving me everywhere," Dotson continued. "So again, being comfortable not only knowing the positions, but being able to be comfortable in the position where you're able to kind of add your own stuff to it and that's what makes me a route runner.”
After racking up 518 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2023, a bounce-back season and fulfilling the promise he showed in 2022 from Dotson could help unlock the offense around Daniels.
