Best Quotes From Day 6 of Washington Commanders Training Camp
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders wrapped up Week 1 of training camp and got Week 2 started on Tuesday.
After one day in pads the Commanders were in shells for this next practice, and were looking to get back to competing with some second-down competitions and end of game scenarios.
In the practice, Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels looked poised and sharp as he drove his team down the field for a game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz. It was third-year receiver Jahan Dotson who had the best day of all the players, and he also met with media after practice.
First, though, we look at the pre-practice quotes from head coach Dan Quinn.
DAN QUINN, HEAD COACH
Opening Statement:
“Alright, it's good to see everyone. Yesterday, we had spoken before practice about some of the things [we were] looking for at practice. And I thought as a line of scrimmage day, a couple guys had jumped out to me, [TE] John Bates just from the blocking standpoint, the physicality of what I think he can do and how he did it. I thought for the first day, [he] made some real strides. And then from the defensive line, I was impressed by [DT] Jon Allen and [DE] Dorance Armstrong. There's chemistry that goes with their position as well, and we talk so often about offensive line and the chemistry to go to it, but there's something to that to the defensive line as well. And it was good to see those guys get into work. And then on the return game, I think you guys probably saw we did quite a bit of kickoff and kickoff return yesterday. And I thought [WR] Kaz [Allen] and [CB] Mike [Sanristil] were still ones enough to show, all right, I want in on that fight to show I've got explosive moves to go. So, those are some of the things looking back to yesterday and some people that caught my eye.”
On how he puts together his practice schedules:
“Yeah, so you've seen me bring the team up together some before we get into the practice, and usually that's to reemphasize what are the important parts of that practice. We might have a competition today that is second down and it just leads to what the next one is. We have some two minute at the end of the game, so just to make sure when we leave practice that day those periods were emphasized to say, ‘Hey, this was something that we really wanted to nail.’ You're always working on something, but at each practice there is an emphasis for sure.”
On what former Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban’s comments about Sanristil meant to him:
“Yeah, I learned a lot from Nick, and one of them was about the evaluation. He was a really good evaluator. I think that speaks to the success he's had through college as well. The ability to identify players and develop them. So, to hear his opinion on Mike, knowing first hand of what he looked like and how to play, that meant a lot.”
On if the offensive line is rotating around G Sam Cosmi and C Tyler Biadasz:
“I would say it's fair with those two. I think [G] Nick [Allegretti] is into that space some now. Sometimes we do move people to different positions. Nick's played some center, so there are a lot of moving parts that go around and so it'll settle eventually, but the important part is the evaluation of right tackle, the left tackle, can I play center? All of it is information. So, we intentionally move people into different spots for the evaluation purpose of where they're at.”
On how the rookies have adjusted to NFL life:
“I think it's kind of a little bit, individual chicken. The reason I say that is I could tell some guys were tight where they don't want to make a mistake. You see that where somebody's really wanting to do right and in fact you want them to play fast, make the mistake and how fast can you correct it and go back. So, there's that balance for that. But, by and large, there's not a lot of mental errors from these guys. So, they do know it, they've put the work in. Now we're going to keep encouraging them to push it to max speed to see where they can take it. But, overall, as a class, they've really put in good work. I like the bond that they've had and for the players, they've got some really good mentors as well. You're not going to see a lot of hazing and that kind of stuff. These are not pledges with they're little brothers, they're bringing them along to help us win. And that's the only reason any of us are here. And so I wanted to make sure I was very clear about that.”
On how you can read mental growth in players:
“Yeah, that's a good one. Because that position, you better have confidence and if you're out on the freeways, there's going to be speed and there's going to be plays. So, knowing that you can get right back. If a play happened and it was allowed, how quickly can I get back to play the next play? We had shown the team a clip, I don’t know if I brought this up in a previous presser, about [Roger] Federer and a commencement address that he had about how he won 80 percent of his games, but only 54 percent of his points. And there was a lot of value to that, knowing that not every play is going to go your way. Even the best of the best have some that don't go and how quickly the next one matters. And so I think at corner and quarterback, those two positions, everybody knows how you played. But how quickly you can get back to the next play, so to have the mental strength like [CB] Emmanuel [Forbes] is talking about, that's a really big piece of the game.”
On if there are any updates on DT Johnny Newton:
“Yes, you will see Johnny will work into some practice periods today, into the team period. So, that's the next part of his ramp up as we're going to go through. So, we're really excited to get him start working back into the team aspect of it, and they're going to be excited to see him. He's a really good player.”
On what he’s seen from the wide receivers:
“Yeah, I would say a couple of things and specifically yesterday, we've been working hard at when the second play begins. A quarterback's outside the pocket to go and one player specifically caught my eye yesterday was [WR] Dyami [Brown]. And, when that second play happens, how hard you have to run to go and make that next play, knowing it may not come to you, but over and over and over again to have that kind of speed to go, that really impressed me with Dyami yesterday. So, we're tracking everybody, how many targets, how many plays, and the more we get into practice, the more competitions as we get later into camp you'll see some one-on-ones. So, all of this is part of that ramp up to do that. But, yesterday that was one of the things I was impressed by on scramble plays when the quarterback gets outside the pocket, the speed for him to extend and make another play. And that's what challenges a defense when you have to defend two plays like that.”
On what he’s looking for from the linebackers and his thoughts on LB Bobby Wagner:
“Yeah, I think if you watch him, one of the things that I've always admired about Bobby's game, and I learned this years ago from Ron Wolf. When he had retired and I was living in Atlanta, I asked him to come down to training camp, and we were talking about linebackers who played square. It's like a word that sticks with you to go and when you look at Bobby, you see how square he plays. It's really part of the reason that he's such a good tackler because yes, the instincts to see it and go, but he's very rarely out of position. And so that's what I think makes him such an excellent tackler. And so one of the presentations to the team yesterday was on tackling, not just defense but on special teams and why the importance of that and where did it begin? It’s chest and shoulder tackling and using leverage. So, Bobby was on that clip a few times along with other players, but I wanted to make sure if you're going to be a good team, you better be a good tackling team. And it takes a lot of work to do that, but Bobby's a pure example of that.”
On how he coaches QB Jayden Daniels and his scrambling ability:
“Yeah, you do want to be able to have the dual threat. It's the finish of the play if he extends it, because you're extending, usually, to remain a passer first. And so that's where his strength comes in. If he just gets outside the pocket to run, that's a lot easier to defend. So, you're outside the pocket, but this player can stay alive and throw on the move, that's where it is. And then as he gets closer to contact, we're going to go over to visit with the [Washington] Nationals a lot and learn sliding and other important topics down the line.”
JOHNNY NEWTON, DEFENSIVE TACKLE
On how it felt to be back on the field:
“It felt really good to be out there. I've been watching since OTAs, mini camp, so it felt good to get back out there with the guys, family. They’ve been giving me great support. Everybody in the locker room, everybody in the building really. So, just to get out there and compete, it felt really good to get off.”
On his thought process after hearing he needed surgery and where he is in terms of recovery:
“My thought process was, just attack it like I attacked the first one. Just get to it, get the recovery in so I could get back to work. Just taking things day by day, honestly, really don't have anything planned. Just taking it day by day, seeing how it feels, getting back into that game speed and like I said, just taking things day by day.”
On when he knew something wasn’t right with his foot:
“I honestly didn't. I was checking out the right foot to see if it was good and then got an X-ray on the left one, both feet at the same time. And I found out, it was like right before I got up here, but I never really felt anything.”
On if he ever had discomfort in that foot:
“No.”
On how long it took for things to feel back to normal:
“Immediately, right after. Like I said, I done been through it before with the other foot, so I knew what to expect. I knew how to attack the recovery, I knew what it was gonna take to get back to this state and I did exactly that. Great training staff in there, great coaching staff. Everybody always came to check on me, definitely right after I had surgery. So it was comfortable for me and I knew what my goal was and what I had to do to get back, so I just did exactly that.”
On what he’s learned about DT Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen:
“They’re just great people, great teammates. I've been watching them for years now. Back when they were in college at Alabama I used to watch them, but actually getting to know them, great people outside of the football field. They’re honestly like big brothers. Whenever I mess up with something, they'll tell me. Just the smallest things on the field, they always help me out, always encouraging me. So, we know how good they are on the field, but outside of the field they're big bros, honestly, and they have my back and I have theirs.”
On how he’s getting his quickness back after the injury:
“It's in me, not on me. Like I said, just taking things day-by-day. Rome wasn't built overnight, so I'm not expecting to get back to 100 percent, first day of practice. Just getting my feet. Honestly, this is my first NFL practice, getting up to speed and hopefully, eventually for sure soon I'll be back to 100 percent and back to my old self.”
On how it’s been playing with DB Quan Martin and CB Mike Sainristil:
“Yeah, playing with Quan again and [G] Allegretti, Nick, two Illinois guys and in the locker room we’re close. It was like a family, like they’re extended Illinois family, you could say. So, Mike, that's my boy, even though he went to Michigan. I mess with Michigan like that, but that's my boy. We’re in the same rookie class, always competing with everything we do. Just two competitive people who always want to win. So, we’re connected through that bond and just wanting to be the best at what we do.”
On how he stayed sharp after missing rookie minicamp:
“I've always been a guy that's always practiced no matter what. So, missing that practice, it was hard honestly. I knew what I had to do, get the mental reps in. Everybody in the building was always encouraging me. Jon's my locker mate, so always talking to Jon, he's like, ‘Bro, you're going to be alright.’ He is like, ‘I can't wait for you to get on the field.’ And just hearing that from Jon was great encouragement to me, because I look up to Jon. He is like a big brother to me, and what he’s done on the field, excellent. We all know that, like I said, I grew up watching Jon, so hearing things from him consistently every day it was always encouraging to me. And, DQ [Head Coach Dan Quinn], AP [General Manager Adam Peters] always came to check up on me, and that meant the most to me. So, I knew what I had to do and that always gave me an extra boost.”
On how he felt after hearing he needed a second surgery:
“I don’t want to say disappointment, I was kind of shocked, honestly. It kind of upset me, but I really didn't let it get to me that much. I was like, ‘Man, if we go do it, let's just do it now.’ So, we got it out the way immediately, and like I said, I knew what I had to do. I just went through the same thing with the right foot. So, I was kind of happy that we found it now rather than later and it affected me during the season. So, I just feel like everything happens for a reason and that happened. Both of my feet are completely healed now. So, just getting back to it now.”
JAHAN DOTSON, WIDE RECEIVER
On if he has noticed any difference this year compared to last year:
“Yeah, a hundred percent. Feeling more comfortable, especially within the offense. Now that we've gone through OTAs, getting to learn the playbook and a about a week in the camp, I feel like I'm just getting more comfortable and that's enabling me to play faster and faster. I feel like I'm playing a lot faster than I have been in the past couple years and that's been a big emphasis for me. But yeah, another thing has been able to learn all the positions because [WR Coach] Bobby [Engram] has been talking to me on the side about just moving me everywhere. So again, being comfortable not only knowing the positions, but being able to be comfortable in the position where you're able to kind of add your own stuff to it and that's what makes me a route runner.”
On why he feels much more comfortable:
“I feel like over time that comes, but I feel like it's my hard work diving into the playbook and really trying to understand it. And the quarterbacks, they're doing a great job just feeding us with information about what they see and the different type of looks we have. So, it's a helping hand honestly and it's making my job that much easier.”
On what led to more downfield plays today:
“Yeah, I mean its crazy, I was just having this conversation with [CB Emmanuel] Forbes the other day and I was saying like, the early days in camp kind of tailor the defense a little bit because every day we're installing and we're getting to stretch the field more and more and more each and every day and you guys got to see that today. We were hitting on a lot of go balls stretching the field a little bit. And that's really what this offense is about, getting our play makers in space letting us do what we do best. So you guys got to see that on full display today. But you know, it's kind of just the start of it. We're looking to do that more and more each and every day and kind of create these explosives for the offense.”
On what he has seen from DB’s Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Mike Sainristil:
“Yeah, I mean they're professionals. They're really good players and I cherish that work each and every day because I think in my opinion, they're going to be two of the better corners in the league. So you know, being able to have that competition every day and not only competing with them, competing with myself making sure that I make the plays that I should be making and making the plays that people don't think I'm going to make. That's kind of what I pride myself on. But right now, I'm kind of really competing with myself, just kind of trying to go out there and push myself each and every day. But yeah, getting to work with those guys is always great.”
On if QB Jayden Daniels is fitting the ball in places he didn’t think were possible:
“I mean, with him, anything is possible and he's showing you that. Me and [WR] Terry [McLaurin], were just talking about it on the sideline. You know, he's putting the ball in in places where it makes our job so much more easier, because he is putting it where only you can get it and the defender has no play on it. You truly got to cherish stuff like that and be thankful for it because not everyone can do that. He's a special talent and he's showing you guys, he is showing us each and every day and we're just excited that he's on our side.”
On how RB’s Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson help his game:
“Tremendously. A lot. Like so much. You guys kind of saw that in my rookie year. We were handing B-Rob the ball, I don't know how many times and you know that creates one-on-ones on the outside because you have to stack the box, you have to respect it. He's such a great downhill runner, where he can make one cut and he can make a lot of people miss and he's a powerful back. And then add [Ekeler] to that. It's a crazy one-two combination. And I honestly can't wait to see what we can do with them two on Sundays. But it makes our life on the outside that much more easier, just because it creates those one-on-ones and it makes people have to stack the box.”
On what he likes about OC Kliff Kingsbury’s offense:
“The biggest thing for me is just getting our playmakers in space and letting us do what we do. Whether that's quick screens, stretching the ball down the field. For me, myself, getting me in space, letting me create space because I feel like I do a very good job of that in tight windows. Letting me move around everywhere. [WR] Terry [McLaurin] getting those go balls. I feel like he's the best go ball player in freaking NFL history. So, you know, letting him do that because it's truly an art what he does. And it's special watching it and being that Kliff is enabling us to do that, it's really cool.”
On fans being out at practice that are from his hometown:
“Yeah, it's truly special. The 610, they ride deep. If I had any tattoos, that'd be my first one. Just because it means so much to me where I come from because they've shown me all the support in the world ever since I was in Little League. Basically, traveling to my Penn State games, traveling here to see me. It's pretty cool. So, you know, any chance, any opportunity I get to give back to them, I try to because they truly mean so much to me.”
