Washington Commanders Release Kicker Brandon McManus Amidst Sexual Assault Allegation
In a move that was expected to come sooner rather than later the Washington Commanders announced Sunday night they've released kicker Brandon McManus.
While the team issued a press release there was no statement included though Commanders coach Dan Quinn is expected to address the media about the situation on Wednesday when we next get a look at the team during OTAs.
As an unrestricted free agent McManus signed a one-year deal with Washington this offseaon worth up to $3.6 million, but that contract came into question once it was revealed McManus has been accused in civil court of sexual assault by two flight attendants who worked the Jacksonville Jaguars' team flight to London during the 2023 NFL season.
At the time McManus was a member of the Jaguars organization and part of the roster that took the trip overseason.
"The allegations made in this lawsuit are very serious. We made sure to fully vet them and speak to witnesses before even taking the cases."- Statement from The Buzbee Lawfirm
"Before that filing we attempted, without success, to resolve this matter without the need for litigation," a statement from The Buzbee Law Firm who is representing the flight attendants said. "Our efforts at resolution were met with arrogance, ignorance and stupidity, strikingly similar to how (Cleveland Browns quarterback) Deshaun Watson's team responded when we tried to resolve those cases pre-filing. The allegations made in this lawsuit are very serious. We made sure to fully vet them and speak to witnesses before even taking the cases. We will pursue this case with the same tenacity we are known for. It's a shame that this type of conduct still occurs. It happens far too often. These women were simply trying to do their jobs!"
Washington will now turn back to the free agent pool in search of a new kicker, or could bring multiple in for workouts in the coming days. With the next round of OTA practices set to take place this week we expect an addition to be made within the next 48 hours or so.
