'It Would Be Smart' for Broncos to Add Help For Ex-Commanders LB

In his first year with the Denver Broncos, former Washington Commanders linebacker Cody Barton could already use some help.

Sep 17, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Cody Barton (57) attempts to rip the ball away from Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after he was tackled by safety Kamren Curl (31) and linebacker Jamin Davis (52) as wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) looks on in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Cody Barton (57) attempts to rip the ball away from Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after he was tackled by safety Kamren Curl (31) and linebacker Jamin Davis (52) as wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) looks on in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Cody Barton came to the Washington Commanders last season to much fanfare.

After spending four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks a move to the Commanders for Barton was expected to be a big one. One that better suited his skills as an NFL linebacker than the scheme and style he was playing in with the Seahawks.

"While Denver signed Cody Barton earlier this spring, Barton struggled last year in Washington, so it would be smart for George Paton to see what's out there in the linebacker market."

Matt Holder, Bleacher Report

After starting 11 games for Seattle in 2022 Barton started 13 for Washington last season and led the team in combined tackles (121), was second in solo tackles (67), and had three tackles for losses.

As a free agent, Barton signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos and now one Bleacher Report writer believes they seek to give Barton some additional help after losing two key linebackers this calendar year.

"This offseason has been tough for the Broncos' linebackers," Matt Holder writes. "They lost Josey Jewell in free agency and Drew Sanders, who the team was likely hoping would step up and replace Jewell, tore an Achilles on the first day of OTAs.

We don't think Barton struggled as much as the entire Commanders defense struggled to thrive under a coaching staff that was clearly in over their heads last season.

Regardless, no one player can man a unit all by himself, as Washington has learned the hard way many times over the years, and the argument that Barton needs more help with his new team is a logical one.

