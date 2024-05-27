Recent Poll Indicates Where Washington Commanders Fan Majority Wants New Stadium
When a group led by managing partner Josh Harris bought the Washington Commanders they were accepting a challenge to rebuild the football operations into a winner and a new stadium into a venue fans could be proud to call the home of their favorite team.
Dating before the Commanders came under new ownership there's been a simmering battle over where that eventual new home should be with Virginia, Maryland, and of course Washington D.C. all having legitimate claims for being the best locations.
A recent poll conducted by The Washington Post aimed at diving into the psyche of the fan base as best as possible, and came up with one clear majority preference for where the new stadium should be built when the time comes.
"Washington-area residents clearly prefer the Commanders’ next stadium be built in D.C. proper as opposed to Northern Virginia or suburban Maryland, where the team currently plays," the article, written by reporters Sam Fortier, Emily Guskin, and Scott Clement, reports.
Overall, the poll reports 51 percent of 1,683 residents in the D.C. area prefer the new stadium to be in the District.
According to the report 655 of those polled live in Washington D.C., 522 in Northern Virginia, and 506 in Maryland.
In their separate groups, 76 percent of the D.C. residents chose the District as the ideal location while 46 percent of Marylanders and 48 percent of Northern Virginians chose the same.
Suburban Maryland came in second with 17 percent of the vote and Northern Virginia finished with 15 percent.
"The Post-Schar School poll, which randomly sampled 1,683 residents from D.C., Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland, finds support for a D.C. stadium spans the region," the article continued. "Along with a majority of District residents, nearly half of people in the Maryland suburbs (46 percent) and Northern Virginia (48 percent) prefer the team return to D.C. About 3 in 10 in suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia prefer the stadium be built in their states."
For the full breakdown and report on the poll, go here.
