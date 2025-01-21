Commander Country

Commanders Don't Feel Like an Underdog vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders have been counted out all season long, but they are one win away from reaching the Super Bowl.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are looking to do the improbable by winning three games on the road in a single playoffs en route to the Super Bowl.

The Commanders have been the underdog every week, including the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles, but head coach Dan Quinn is continuing to keep his team far away from the outside noise.

“We didn't want to let any narrative define us," Quinn said. "It was just us. We knew how to get it done. We would stay together in the difficult moments. We kept our chin down and kept swinging, like you do when you're in a flight. But the fire was lit well before anybody spoke about us. ‘Could they made it playoffs or not?’ That was never really what we did. I can even think back to months ago, [Limited Partner Earvin] Magic [Johnson] spoke to us and everybody's heard, ‘Process.’ And he added the word winning on the end of that. And so, the process of winning for us week-to-week was what our focus was and we really stayed disciplined to that.”

Even when the stakes are at its highest in the NFC Championship, the Commanders will continue to go through their process, which they hope will have them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Another Rookie Was Hitting His Stride During Commanders' Win Over Lions

• Opponent Revealed For Commanders' First NFC Championship Appearance Since 1992

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Receives Another Honor For His Performance vs. Lions

• Terry McLaurin Sends Awesome Message to Commanders Fans After Playoff Upset

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News