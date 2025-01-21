Commanders Don't Feel Like an Underdog vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders are looking to do the improbable by winning three games on the road in a single playoffs en route to the Super Bowl.
The Commanders have been the underdog every week, including the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles, but head coach Dan Quinn is continuing to keep his team far away from the outside noise.
“We didn't want to let any narrative define us," Quinn said. "It was just us. We knew how to get it done. We would stay together in the difficult moments. We kept our chin down and kept swinging, like you do when you're in a flight. But the fire was lit well before anybody spoke about us. ‘Could they made it playoffs or not?’ That was never really what we did. I can even think back to months ago, [Limited Partner Earvin] Magic [Johnson] spoke to us and everybody's heard, ‘Process.’ And he added the word winning on the end of that. And so, the process of winning for us week-to-week was what our focus was and we really stayed disciplined to that.”
Even when the stakes are at its highest in the NFC Championship, the Commanders will continue to go through their process, which they hope will have them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans on Feb. 9.
