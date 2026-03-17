Commanders Latest Draft Buzz Points To Surprise Quarterback Pick

Heading into free agency, Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters knew there were several roster questions he had to address. So far, he is slow and steady in solving them.

Even with addressing those issues, there’s one thing the Commanders have that every team in the league is searching for: a franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

League Chatter Links Washington to Alabama

Even with the team putting all their eggs in their basket for Daniels, this still hasn’t stopped speculation from surfacing around the NFL. A recent report by Riggo's Rag highlighted comments from ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler suggesting that the Commanders' name has come up in league conversations about Alabama quarterback prospect Ty Simpson.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Daniels’ Injuries Spark Outside Speculation

As soon as Daniels came to Washington, he made an immediate impact as a rookie. Daniels made one of the most impressive debuts by a quarterback in recent history.

Heading into his second year, fans were hoping to see Daniels repeat the success he had in his rookie season, but the season didn’t unfold that way. He dealt with several frustrating injuries that limited his play to just 7 games, during which Washington won only 4.

Because of Daniels’ injury history, some people around the league have started to wonder whether the Commanders could eventually consider adding more quarterback depth in the future.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Fowler mentioned Washington as a potential “wildcard” team connected to Simpson.

“I'm hearing of some wildcards. The Washington Commanders? Do they need help with Jayden Daniels' durability issues? It's a wild card, but this team is coming up in conversations,” Fowler said.

Why the Speculation Feels Unlikely

Despite the chatter, the idea of the team adding another quarterback to the roster seems highly unlikely this early in Daniels' tenure, and their actions make it difficult to imagine.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Washington has made it clear that they are building around Daniels as the centerpiece of the offense. The team also re-signed veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota to remain as Daniels’ backup for a third straight season.

Additionally, the 2026 quarterback class is not widely viewed as a strong group heading into the NFL draft beyond top prospect Fernando Mendoza. So using valuable draft capital on a quarterback just two years after drafting Daniels would raise questions about what exactly the organization’s long-term strategy is.

All Signs Still Point to Daniels

Speculation in the NFL spreads like wildfire, but Washington fans can rest assured that the speculation will not turn into reality anytime soon, and the Commanders stand firmly behind Jayden Daniels.

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