Opponent Revealed For Commanders' First NFC Championship Appearance Since 1992
The Washington Commanders are on to the NFC championship game for the first time since 1992. Evidently, there are many key indicators that prove that the club's turnaround from just one season ago has been more than special.
Last year, the organization cleaned the house after a four-win season. In bringing in a new-look coaching staff and roster, the team was able to post a 12-5 regular season -- their best mark since 1991. They then won a Wild Card Weekend matchup in Tampa, marking their first playoff win since 2005.
On Saturday, the Commanders took on the Detroit Lions -- the NFC's top-seeded team -- in a Divisional Round battle in which they won 45-31 in a high-scoring affair.
The Commanders' turnaround from four wins to their first NFC title game since 1992 has been superb, and they're now set to face a familiar foe to square off for a spot in the Super Bowl.
After enjoying the victory, Washington had their eyes on the Philadelphia Eagles and LA Rams' contest in the snow, which would determine their next opponent. For the third time during their 2024 campaign, the Commanders are going to play the Eagles.
Washington took a 26-18 loss to the Eagles in the first matchup between the two teams, though a valiant effort led to a 36-33 win for the Commanders in the second matchup between the division rivals.
The Commanders could have won the first contest against the Eagles, though a fourth-quarter push from Philadelphia, on their home field, led them to a win over Washington.
Now the Commanders get a chance to take down the NFC East division champions for a chance to make the Super Bowl, which would be superb given their finish in 2023 and turnaround within just one year.
The Commanders and Eagles will kick off at 3 p.m. local time on Jan. 26.
