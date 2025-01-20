Commanders' Jayden Daniels Receives Another Honor For His Performance vs. Lions
The Washington Commanders are headed to the conference championship game for the first time in over thirty years and will get the pleasure of facing the Philadelphia Eagles for a third time this year after defeating the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round comfortably 45-31.
A large reason for the Commanders' shocking success over the course of this season has been thanks to their star rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, who has lived up to the hype he had coming out of college. Commanders' fans are super thankful that the organization has finally gotten it right at the quarterback position, and Daniels, is experiencing the love for this historic run he is helping lead for the franchise.
Following his dominant 22/31, 299-yard passing, two touchdown, and 51 yards rushing output against the Lions, Daniels was awarded Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game, but that is not the only award that Daniels will be gifted for his performance as Good Morning Football host Peter Schrager gave his game ball to the stellar quarterback.
"He was the best player this weekend, Jayden Daniels. Second rookie quarterback to defeat a number one seed in the playoffs. He is going to start an NFC Championship game, and if he wins that game, he'll be the first rookie quarterback ever to start a Super Bowl," Schrager said. "And you better believe this will not be a slam-dunk victory for the Eagles. Despite it being a two-seed versus a six-seed. Jayden brought it, he was outstanding yet again, and he showed the steely confidence in the biggest moments."
Daniels has been spectacular throughout his rookie campaign and continues to show that he is already heads above when it comes to his maturity in leading a football team. The amount of big-time wins and last-second victories just goes to further show how special Daniels is and will continue to be.
As pointed out by Schrager, Daniels and the Commanders' next test will come against the Eagles, and if they are able to pull out the victory there, then Daniels will once again make history in just his first year as a professional football player.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Another Rookie Was Hitting His Stride During Commanders' Win Over Lions
• Opponent Revealed For Commanders' First NFC Championship Appearance Since 1992
• Two Interceptions, One Historic Performance: Commanders Rookie Shines
• Terry McLaurin Sends Awesome Message to Commanders Fans After Playoff Upset