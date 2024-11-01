Commanders Game Statuses' vs. Giants Revealed
The Washington Commanders are fresh off a miraculous win over the Chicago Bears. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a Hail Mary, which Noah Brown caught to win the football game with time expiring.
The hype of the win was short-lived, as the Commanders had to get back to work after advancing to 6-2 to prepare for a divisional matchup against the New York Giants. The Commanders are certainly the better team, and they're taking on a 2-6 Giants team.
Washington is a 4-point favorite over the Giants despite playing in MetLife Stadium, which bodes well as the Commanders look to achieve their seventh win of the season. With the team having their final practice of the week, two players' game status was revealed:
OUT:
- OT Cornelius Lucas, ankle
Questionable:
- Brian Robinson Jr., hamstring
Cornelius Lucas didn't practice all week, which explains why he is out for the contest. Brian Robinson Jr., was limited in each of the three practices, as well. The rushing attack is a big part of the team's offense, so being without Robinson would be quite a blow, though having Austin Ekeler makes his absence easier to deal with, should they have to.
Clelin Ferrell and Frankie Luvu -- two defenders -- remained limited on Friday, though they have no injury designation as it pertains to their game status, so they should be able to play through whatever they are dealing with.
Again, Washington is a favorite as they hit the road. They should be able to advance to 7-2 on the season, which would be quite the feat as they won just four games total during the 2023 season. A win would push them one step closer to a playoff berth, too.
