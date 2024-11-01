Commanders OC isn't Satisfied with Red Zone Play Despite Win Over Bears
The Washington Commanders may have managed a last-second win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8, but offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury isn't satisfied with the offense's action in the red zone. Despite solid movement up the field on Sunday, the team missed key chances to put more points on the scoreboard. Kingsbury wasn't shy about addressing where the offense falls short and what needs to change.
"Yeah, it definitely needs to be better. I thought we moved the ball well at times against Chicago but had a chance to really put it away a couple times," Commanders offensive coordinator admitted. "I thought that could put a lot of pressure on them, make them more one dimensional and we just floundered around down there, whether it was bad play calls or not the type of execution that we expect."
Kingsbury made it clear that the red zone struggles aren't new. Washington faced similar issues when they first met the Giants earlier this season, and he knows they can't afford a repeat if they want to stay at the top of the division. Kingsbury sees room for improvement in play-calling and on-field performance, and he made clear that changes are necessary.
"And similar to the New York game as well, just have to call better plays and have to execute better. And our guys know that we can't expect to win like that," he said.
The Commanders defense, meanwhile, kept showing up, fighting to keep the team in the game and creating scoring chances. But for Kingsbury, it's tough to see the offense waste the defense's hard work. He acknowledged the defense's efforts and expressed his frustration that the offense couldn't capitalize on those opportunities.
"Defense did a tremendous job continuing to get the ball back, continued to give us a chance to put that team away, and we just didn't do it," Kingsbury admitted.
This week, Kingsbury and the Commanders offense headed back to practice focused on fine-tuning their red zone strategy, knowing that turning these opportunities into touchdowns is essential especially if they want to beat the New York Giants the second time around.
