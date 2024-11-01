Washington Commanders DB Listed Potential Trade Candidate
The Washington Commanders are rolling up on quite an important Week 9 contest. They hit the road to take on NFC East opponent New York Giants in a favorable matchup. The Commanders roll into MetLife Stadium as a favorite.
The Giants are 0-4 on their home field and 2-6 overall on the season -- which fares well for Washington, who is 6-2 on the season. With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels receiving MVP buzz, the Commanders could benefit from a huge win and continuing their shocking season.
However, after the game, Washington could get involved in trades with the trade deadline rolling up just after Week 9.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler listed potential "under-the-radar" players receiving trade buzz, with one of those being Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest, who has fallen out of the rotation. He cited a "fresh start" as the reason Forrest could be on the move.
"Washington's Darrick Forrest is in a similar situation, a former starter who's out of the rotation and could need a fresh start elsewhere," Fowler reported.
With the arrival of general manager Adam Peters, expect the team to be buyers at the deadline to continue building around Daniels. However, sometimes selling is the right move amid the chaos of a multitude of moves. Forrest has played three games this season, starting in none of them.
The Commanders are continuing to push forward, and Forrest is seemingly being left behind. He had a good year in 2022, picking up 11 starts in 17 appearances, coming away with four interceptions and 88 tackles.
The safety position isn't a group of concern for Washington, and Forrest could be on the move while the team looks to upgrade other position groups while giving the 25-year-old a second chance in the league after multiple healthy scratches.
