Commanders Get Reality Check After Ravens Loss

The Washington Commanders saw their four-game win streak snapped against the Baltimore Ravens.

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after catching a fourth quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after catching a fourth quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders find themselves back in the loss column after falling 30-23 against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Commanders, which also humbled them a bit after their hot start. Commanders coach Dan Quinn addressed the loss, stating how the team figured out more about itself.

"We knew this was going to be a really good opponent, that was no big secret," Quinn said. "So, to have a tough environment, good crowd, the whole thing battling for it, testing you and pushing you in certain ways. In a couple of instances, they were the top in the NFL in their respective areas, run defense and running the ball. So, being tested, pushed in those spaces that was the test that we definitely needed. It also shows we're not there yet."

Even though the Commanders lost, they aren't walking away completely defeated. Quinn also pointed out the positives that the team can take after the loss.

"But it also at the same time says, that's what we are about is the work to get better and digging in," Quinn said. "We just say, how does this team get better? How do we do things better? How do we improve? And I think if we just stay in that pocket, we will improve. And that's kind of what we're looking forward to showing everybody this weekend.” 

The Commanders will look to get better in practice this week before they host the Carolina Panthers at NorthWest Stadium for Week 7.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites.

