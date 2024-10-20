Commander Country

Commanders Lead Panthers 27-0 at Halftime of Week 7

Our halftime look in at the game going on between the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers.

David Harrison

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) celebrates with Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) after intercepting a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Landover, MD. -- The Washington Commanders are hosting the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season in a clash of two franchises headed in vastly different directions.

Coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 the Commanders are looking to grow from that experience and get back into the win column for the fifth time this year while battling a Panthers squad that is about as banged up as they come and embroiled in uncertainty in regards to the future of their quarterback position.

Washington Commanders defensive backs Jeremy Reaves and Emmanuel Forbes.
Following that score, the Commanders' defense forced a three-and-out leading to a Panthers punt and quarterback Jayden Daniels' first possession of the game.

The drive started splendidly as Daniels took a read option around the left side of the offensive formation for a gain of 46 yards to the Carolina 44 yard line. It's unclear whether it happend on that play - he did go down awkwardly at the end of it - or not, but at some point in that drive Daniels injured a rib and came off the field favoring his left side.

While Washington got a field goal from the first drive, Daniels headed to the locker room between the first and second possessions and was declared questionable to return with the rib injury.

Marcus Mariota came in for Daniels and his first drive was a three and out, matching the energy of the crowd. However, the second drive went much better and included strong carries by running back Brian Robinson Jr. and a 29 yard pass interference call against the Panthers. The drive ended with an eight yard touchdown run by Robinson and the lead swelled to 17.

Despite offensive struggles under Mariota, another Seibert field goal gave the Commanders a 20 point lead after Carolina opted to go try a fourth-and-1 in their own end of the field.

Mariota's last drive of the half was his best of the game, and it was capped off by a 12 yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz.

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

