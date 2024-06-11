Washington Commanders 'Have An Elite Coaching Staff', 'Everyone Is Happy to be Here'
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders offensive tackle Andrew Wylie arrived to the team just after assistant head coach/offensvie coordinator Eric Bieniemy did last season, and both came from a Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs team.
That familiarity and success was exiciting and a lot of people tied the potential success of the Commanders offense to the relationship and Wylie's ability to help his teammates get up to speed on Bieniemy's coaching style quicker.
It didn't quite work out that way, but when Washington revamped the coaching staff, they kept the veteran tackle. A sign that not only is he capable of holding down the right side of the offensive line, but a player who can help usher in another new coach experience, but this time with a little more success.
"We have an elite coaching staff. That's what it's been," Wylie said when asked how the new experience has been this offseason and OTA period. "It's been great energy in the building. Points of emphasis, what (head coach Dan Quinn) wants are reiterated everyday and there's a lot of energy on this staff. So great energy in the building and everyone's happy to be here."
Happy workers are more effective workers and the argument can be made that happy players construct more successful rosters. That doesn't mean they need to be coddled and told they're great all the time, but the way a player is critiqued is just as important as the issue trying to be fixed.
The fact that this staff is teaching - and they're doing a lot of it - with positive energy has all observers anticipating a more effective result this time around.
"I've been a part of big overhauls before," Wylie said. "It's similar on the opposite side of the spectrum after you win the big one, there's always a lot of overturn in the locker room on those teams as well. Been a part of it before and I will say we got some great talented, high-energy, big leadership guys in the locker room and they're making a difference already."
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.