Washington Commanders Special Teams Coordinator Trying To Adapt To New Kickoff Rules
The world of special teams is changing as the NFL has a new kickoff rule. It poses a new challenge for special teams coordinators, which included first-year Washington Commanders coordinator Larry Izzo.
Izzo marks one of the many new Commanders coaching additions, and he'll be working under head coach Dan Quinn's leadership to figure out the new kickoff rules. Now, Izzo has been in coaching since 2011, spending time with a variety of teams and coaching staffs.
Not only does Izzo bring a wealth of special teams coaching experience, but he thrived in the same aspect over his 14-year playing career, winning four Super Bowls over that span.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Not The Only NFC East Division Team Undergoing Massive Changes
"I think you're going to need to have some run strength. You're going to need to be able to break tackles and so a running back skillset definitely is something that I think would fit."- Larry Izzo, Commanders ST Coordinator
With the new kickoff rule, Izzo is being challenged, but Commanders fans should be confident given his wealth of NFL experience.
That’s one thing that we’re working through on a daily basis here, 24/7, is to try to try to figure this play out as fast as we can,” Izzo said. “We look at it as a little bit of a race against time. You’re competing against all the other teams here that are in the same boat.
Given the changes in the kickoff rules, roster-building looks a bit different now, but it's also new. That's yet another situation Izzo gets to work through with his staff. The team will need to be strategic at who is returning kicks and what type of player is doing so.
"Yeah, we're looking at a lot of different body types back there right now," Izzo said. "The group that we got out there competing and getting work at it, you see all different shapes and sizes. But yeah, I think you're going to need to have some run strength. You're going to need to be able to break tackles and so a running back skillset definitely is something that I think would fit."
Watching how the new Commanders special teams coordinator handles the rule changes will be intruiging.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Safety 'Learned a Lot' During Offseason Workout Program
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.