Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Shares Initial Impressions of QB Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders selected former LSU Tigers' and Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 draft and now that rookie minicamp is over, the team is finally getting to join the franchise QB at practice with OTAs starting.
Following Tuesday's practice, Commanders WR2 Jahan Dotson gave his initial thoughts on Daniels being the new leader under center.
"Oh yeah, he's great. I don't know if I can say this, but that's the quarterback that I wanted," Dotson said. "But yeah, I was happy when we drafted him. I'm really looking forward to building a relationship with him, furthering our relationship as I've known him in the past. But he has been good so far. He has only been here a couple days now, but yeah, he has big things coming for him."
Having that previous relationship with one another will go a long way in building it further as they look to get on the same page both on, and off the field.
Dotson continued to describe what makes him appreciate the fact that Daniels will be leading the offense in Washington this upcoming season.
"So I've known him since coming out in the draft. We were training together before he transferred to LSU and we were down in Arizona, so we built a little relationship there," Dotson continued. "And then, yeah, I kept up with him while he was at LSU. Obviously, he was the best player in college football last year. So yeah, it was really cool that we got the team up and go at it this year early."
Getting things going early will be imperative for the Commanders' offense as they look to improve off their 2023 campaign. The previous relationships that Daniels has with some of the players will undoubtedly come in handy in making the transition easier and faster. We know what Daniels is capable of after watching him light the collegiate world on fire at LSU over the past two seasons and his teammates are not only excited to be a part of it, but are expecting the same results.
