Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels' Culture Fit 'Most Important' Says QB Coach
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels second overall because of his talent, but also because they needed a fresh start and set out trying to find a path toward stabilizing one of the NFL's least stable franchises.
In Daniels, the Commanders have not only found the quarterback they believe can win them games, but one that can help them usher in a whole new vibe around the organization. And that, quarterback coach Tavita Pritchard says is most important.
"I think the most important thing that was identified as we went through that (NFL Draft) process was just the culture fit that he is here," Pritchard said when we asked him what attracted Washington to Daniels early in the evaluation process. "We've talked about the competitiveness, we've talked about how he works - his love for football. Those are things that (head coach Dan Quinn) preaches day in and day out, and it's consistent of everyone - obviously having been here last year - consistent of everyone we brought in on staff, everyone we brought in the draft and free agency, there's commonalities there. And so that's true of Jayden as well."
Clearly the Commanders had some shared traits they were looking for in new additions to the roster - and the coaching staff, to be honest - this year, and competitiveness is one of the big ones. Not just the drive to win, but the ability to be unafraid of competing.
On the practice field these days it's not unusual to hear a defensive back talking trash to a quarterback about an interception they got off of them, and then to hear that passer tell his teammate that it won't happen again. They're learning from each other, and those lessons are appreciated, not despised.
We've even witnessed established franchise leaders like defensive tackle Jonathan Allen going head to head in defensive line drills against much less heralded players. If that lesser-known teammate gets the better of him in that rep, there's no fighting, only motivation to get better - and do better - next time.
That's what healthy competition breeds, and like coach Pritchard said, it's everywhere - to a point that it's commonplace in Washington right now. What isn't, though, is Daniels' level of ability to not only throw the ball, but set himself apart as an athlete. Another feature that caught Pritchard's attention in the lead up to the NFL Draft, though it served more as a reminder than it did something new to learn.
"I had the, I say privilege, but I'm going to lessen that word, I did have the opportunity to see him early in his career. I coached against him when I was at Stanford and he was at Arizona State, and I remember a very athletic young quarterback who was like, 'Wow, this guy's got something,'" Pritchard said. "Fast forward to then I evaluated him for the draft and I just remember seeing this incredibly polished, athletic, still passer who, I mean honestly, I don't think he had a bad game this last year. I mean, I'm just watching game after game clip after clip, and he's just dialed and just dicing up defenses with his legs, with his arm, he's processing ,the ball is coming out. I mean, all things that you need to translate to this level."
Daniels' college resume is well documented, but it's important insight to have that it wasn't just his stats, highlights, and athletic measurables that brough him to the Commanders. Because right now this is about more than football, it's about establishing a tone, a climate of success that comes not because it just happens but because it's deliberately manufactured.
That type of process takes culture, and it takes the right stewards to bring that spirit of the organization to the surface and keep it there for years to come. Because if all goes well then coaches like Pritchard aren't going to be around long. They'll get opportunities to advance in their profession and to take that culture elsewhere.
It does't all start with Daniels, or even begin with him necessarily, but playing the most important position on the field, his ability to embody it early and often is going to be a major piece of what the Commanders are looking to build.
