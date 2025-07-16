Commanders' Jayden Daniels might be NFL's best young QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is fresh off of an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.
Daniels proved capable of being the league's best rookie after leading the Commanders to a 12-win season and two victories in the playoffs.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook listed Daniels as the best quarterback under the age of 25.
Daniels invigorating youth at quarterback
"Because he played five seasons of college football, Daniels entered the NFL last season with a ton of on-field experience under his belt -- and at a relatively advanced age. So he will only get one year to occupy this spot, before he turns 25 in December," Shook wrote.
"When it comes to young NFL quarterbacks, though, he was an easy choice after running away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and inspiring a remarkable turnaround by a team that had been directionless for far too long.
"Daniels revived a dormant fanbase in just one season, posting an excellent (especially for a rookie) season-long stat line: 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing TDs, nine interceptions, 891 rushing yards and six rushing scores. He also quickly became the face of a franchise that desperately needed one. And he did all of that in just one season."
Daniels was one of six quarterbacks to be taken in the top 12 picks during the 2024 NFL Draft, so to have him rank above all of them is a positive sign for the Commanders.
There's always room for progression, but regression could also come, especially after such a strong start. Daniels will have to do his best to keep up his strong level of play.
If Daniels can continue to be the league's best young quarterback, the Commanders will have a shot at winning a Super Bowl or two in the foreseeable future.
