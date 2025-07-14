Commanders rank among NFL's worst in key area
The Washington Commanders are in need of improving their secondary, especially at the cornerback position.
Washington has made steps to get better, but the team has yet to prove that on the field.
Pro Football Focus writer John Kosko ranked all 32 secondaries and the Commanders came in at No. 28.
READ MORE: Former Steelers star goes after Commanders’ Robert Griffin III
Commanders secondary among NFL's worst
"The Commanders’ secondary was one of the NFL’s worst in 2024, yet the team still came within one win of a Super Bowl appearance," Kosko wrote.
"To address the unit, they added safety Will Harris and cornerback Jonathan Jones in free agency and selected cornerback Trey Amos in the second round of the draft. Rookie play is often volatile, and both veterans are coming off down years in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics. If Marshon Lattimore can return to form and Noah Igbinoghene replicates his tight coverage skills, Washington’s secondary could be a surprise unit in 2025."
The only teams with worse secondaries than the Commanders were the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.
Washington will need its secondary to be on point if it wants to be one of the best teams in the league again in the upcoming season. If the cornerbacks and safeties struggle, it could be the difference in the Commanders being a pretender of a contender.
The Commanders are getting ready for this year's training camp with rookies reporting on July 18 and veterans coming on July 22.
READ MORE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels can dominate in second season
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders bet big on rebuilt offensive line to fuel 2025 turnaround
• Commanders creeping up in latest NFL power rankings
• Commanders land in top 5 of surprising new NFL ranking
• Commanders face big decision that could shape training camp