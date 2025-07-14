Commander Country

Commanders rank among NFL's worst in key area

The Washington Commanders have to get better in one position in particular.

Jeremy Brener

Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos participates in drills during the NFL Combine.
Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos participates in drills during the NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in need of improving their secondary, especially at the cornerback position.

Washington has made steps to get better, but the team has yet to prove that on the field.

Pro Football Focus writer John Kosko ranked all 32 secondaries and the Commanders came in at No. 28.

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints.
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Commanders secondary among NFL's worst

"The Commanders’ secondary was one of the NFL’s worst in 2024, yet the team still came within one win of a Super Bowl appearance," Kosko wrote.

"To address the unit, they added safety Will Harris and cornerback Jonathan Jones in free agency and selected cornerback Trey Amos in the second round of the draft. Rookie play is often volatile, and both veterans are coming off down years in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics. If Marshon Lattimore can return to form and Noah Igbinoghene replicates his tight coverage skills, Washington’s secondary could be a surprise unit in 2025."

The only teams with worse secondaries than the Commanders were the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

Washington will need its secondary to be on point if it wants to be one of the best teams in the league again in the upcoming season. If the cornerbacks and safeties struggle, it could be the difference in the Commanders being a pretender of a contender.

The Commanders are getting ready for this year's training camp with rookies reporting on July 18 and veterans coming on July 22.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

