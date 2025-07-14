Commanders navigating quiet contract issue ahead of training camp
Everyone is waiting for the moment Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin signs his new deal, one that will keep him with the franchise beyond 2025.
However, there's another contract situation that has gone relatively overlooked, which is, as of now, preventing an important Commanders player from making his debut in the near future.
Second-round pick, cornerback Trey Amos, is one of 30 unsigned second-round picks as we sit just days from rookies expected to report for Washington training camp this Friday.
"Thirty of 32 second-round picks have yet to sign their rookie contracts because of a disagreement over guaranteed money," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, according to a recent story on Amos' Ole Miss teammate receiver Tre Harris officially holding out of Los Angeles Chargers training camp after not reporting this weekend.
The Chargers are the first team in the league to open camp and had their rookies scheduled to report Saturday, with camp opening fully on July 16.
Only Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Houston Texans receiver Jayden Higgins have signed their second-round contracts, and both are fully guaranteed deals.
In early May, when the two second-rounders signed their deals, NFL.com's Tom Pelissero tweeted, "The Browns have now signed the No. 33 pick, LB Carson Schwesinger, to a fully guaranteed four-year contract.
"The No. 34 pick, Jayden Higgins, signed a fully guaranteed deal with the Texans on Thursday -- a new precedent that could ripple through more Round 2 negotiations."
That precedent has certainly been set, and it would appear that it has inspired the other 30 second-round picks to seek out similar deals, further establishing their financial security as they begin their NFL careers.
While only two second-round picks have signed, two first-round selections remain unsigned as the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos have yet to ink defenders Shemar Stewart and Jahdae Barron.
Rookies are permitted to participate in OTAs and mandatory minicamp without contracts, which Amos did, but are not allowed to be part of training camp without a signed deal.
